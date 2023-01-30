SLG vs ETR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Gibraltar T10, Match 21 & Match 22

The Sloggers (SLG) will take on the Entainers (ETR) in Match 21 and Match 22 of the ECS Gibraltar T10 on January and January 31. The Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar will host these two contests. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SLG vs ETR Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for Match 19 and Match 20.

The Sloggers and Entainers have played nine matches in the tournament so far. They have won four matches each and have eight points under their belt. But the Sloggers are currently second in the points table, while the Entainers are at the bottom. This is due to the better net run rate that the Sloggers have been able to maintain.

SLG vs ETR Match Details

Match 21 and 22 of the ECS T10 Gibraltar will be played on January 30 and 31 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. The matches are set to take place at 10.00 pm and 12:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Sloggers vs Entainers, Match 21 & 22, ECS Gibraltar T10.

Date and Time: January 30 and 31, 2023, 10.00 pm and 12.00 am IST.

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar.

SLG vs ETR, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Europa Sports Complex provides something for players of all trades. The pacers might get some movement with the new ball, but the spinners might struggle a bit more.

The captain winning the toss might look to chase on the wicket.

Last five matches at the venue (This tournament)

Matches won batting first: 3

Matches won batting second: 2

Average first innings score: 75

Average second innings score: 69

SLG vs ENT Form Guide

Sloggers: Won four of their nine matches

Entainers: Won four of their nine matches

SLG vs ETR Probable Playing XI

SLG Team/Injury News

No major updates.

SLG Probable Playing XI

Julian Freyone, Bryan Zammit, Mark Bacarese (wk), Kabir Mirpuri, Garry Turner-Bone, Aaron Baglietto, Emerson Rovegno, Charles Harrison (c), Christian Barbara, Joseph Neale, and Jawwad Bokhari.

ETR Team/Injury News

No major updates.

ETR Probable Playing XI

Paddy Hatchman, Matthew Whelan, Jaime Riley, James Riley, Louis Bruce, Balaji Avinash Pai, Jack Horrocks, Charles Borastero, Tom Bedson, Gideon Crichton, and Carlos Espinosa.

SLG vs ETR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Charles Harrison

Charles Harrison will be the best wicketkeeper pick for the match. He has the highest fantasy points in the tournament amongst the options available and is the most consistent in the category.

Batter

Julian Freyone

Julian Freyone has been in good form with the bat in the tournament. His consistency so far makes him a player not to be missed for this match.

All-rounder

Kabir Mirpuri

Kabir Mirpuri has been in great form with the ball and the bat in this tournament. His ability to deliver with both the trades makes him a great pick for the match.

Bowler

Matthew Whelan

Matthew Whelan has been in decent form with the ball in hand. His ability to pick up wickets in death overs makes him a crucial pick for the match.

SLG vs ETR match captain and vice-captain choices

Bryan Zammit

Bryan Zammit has been a regular performer with the bat in the tournament. His ability to deliver with the ball makes him a great choice for captain or vice-captain of the match.

Kabir Mirpuri

Kabir Mirpuri has been very consistent with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. His ability to be useful with both the trades makes him a great point multiplier.

Five Must-Picks for SLG vs ETR, Match 21 & 22

Louis Bruce

Bryan Zammit

Kabir Mirpuri

Julian Freyone

G Crichton

SLG vs ETR match expert tips

Bryan Zammit might be a very valuable pick for the match. His ability to change the complexion of a match with both the bat and the ball makes him a very crucial pick for the match.

SLG vs ETR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 21 & Match 22, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: C Harrison

Batters: J Freyone, L Bruce, P Hatchman

All-rounders: A Pai, B Zammit, K Mirpuri, G Crichtonm

Bowlers: R Gonzalez, M Whelan, C Espionsa

SLG vs ETR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 21 & Match 22, Grand League

