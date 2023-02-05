SLG vs ETR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Gibraltar T10, Match 33 & Match 34

Sloggers (SLG) will take on Entainers (ETR) in Match 33 and Match 34 of the ECS Gibraltar T10 on February 5 and February 6. The Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar will host these two contests. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SLG vs PIR Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for Match 33 and Match 34.

These two matches will be a battle of extremes in the points table. While the Sloggers are slotted at the bottom of the table, the Entainers are the league leaders.

The Sloggers have played 13 matches so far in the tournament and have lost nine of them. Meanwhile, Entainers have played 15 matches and have emerged victorious in 10 of them. They will look to maintain their position at the top while the Sloggers will try and climb the ladder. The backdrop promises that the match will be an exciting one.

SLG vs ETR Match Details

Match 33 and 34 of the ECS T10 Gibraltar will be played on February 5 and February 6 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. The matches are set to take place at 10.00 pm and 12.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Matches: Sloggers vs Entainers, Match 33 & 34, ECS Gibraltar T10.

Date and Time: February 5 and February 6, 2023, 10.00 pm and 12.00 am IST.

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

SLG vs ETR, Pitch Report

The wickets at the Europa Sports Complex have been good for batting, especially in the first half. But chasing down targets has been difficult, so the captain winning the toss might look to bat first on the wicket.

SLG vs ETR Form Guide

Sloggers: W-L-W-L-L

Entainers: W-W-W-W-W

SLG vs ETR Probable Playing XI

SLG Team/Injury News

No major updates.

SLG Probable Playing XI

Julian Freyone, Bryan Zammit, Mark Bacarese (wk), Kabir Mirpuri, Garry Turner-Bone, Aaron Baglietto, Emerson Rovegno, Charles Harrison (c), Christian Barbara, Joseph Neale, and Jawwad Bokhari.

ETR Team/Injury News

No major updates.

ETR Probable Playing XI

Paddy Hatchman, Steven Gonzalez, Matthew Whelan, Myles Goodfellow, Harshdeep Singh, Louis Bruce, Balaji Avinash Pai, Lee Sims, David Powers, Joe Waine, and Gideon Crichton.

SLG vs ETR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kabir Mirpuri

Kabir Mirpuri has been very consistent with the bat in this tournament. His ability to score runs on a consistent basis and that too at a good strike rate makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Louis Bruce

Louis Bruce has been the mainstay of the Entainers batting in this tournament. He has scored runs consistently and at a good rate. Bruce is a must-pick for the match.

All-rounder

Avinash Pai

Avinash Pai has been contributing with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. His ability to be impactful in both the trades makes him one of the best picks for the match.

Bowlers

Matthew Whelan

Matthew Whelan has been very good with the ball in the tournament. His ability to pick up wickets at crucial stages makes him a great pick for the match.

SLG vs ETR Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Avinash Pai

Avinash Pai could be a very good impactful player in the match. His ability to impact the match with the bat and the ball makes him a brilliant choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Louis Bruce

Louis Bruce has been scoring runs consistently in the tournament and at a good strike rate. His ability to score runs fast makes him a great pick for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for SLG vs ETR, Match 33 & 34

Louis Bruce

Avinash Pai

Matthew Whelan

Kabir Mirpuri

Julian Freyone

SLG vs ETR match expert tips

Picking top-order batters from the team that bats first can turn out to be profitable. They will get the better of the batting conditions and hence the chance to score more runs.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more such fantasy tips, click here.

SLG vs ETR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 33 & Match 34, Head-to-Head League

SLG vs ETR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 33 & Match 34, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kabir Mirpuri

Batters: Julian Freyone, Louis Bruce, Paddy Hatchman

All-rounders: A Pai, J Bokharil, S Gonzalez, G Crichton

Bowlers: R Gonzalez, M Whelan, C Espinoza

SLG vs ETR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 33 & Match 34, Grand League

SLG vs ETR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 33 & Match 34, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kabir Mirpuri

Batters: Julian Freyone, Louis Bruce, Paddy Hatchman

All-rounders: A Pai, J Bokharil, S Gonzalez, G Crichton

Bowlers: R Gonzalez, M Whelan, C Espinoza

Poll : 0 votes