SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred Women’s match - August 16, 2023

Southern Brave (SOB-W) and Birmingham Phoenix (BPH-W) lock horns in the 22nd game of The Hundred Women’s Competition at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Wednesday (August 16).

Southern Brave began their campaign with a win over Trent Rockets but suffered a defeat to Welsh Fire by just runs. They have since had a hat-trick of wins over Northern Superchargers, London Spirit and Welsh Fire to move second in the standings.

Meanwhile, Birmingham Phoenix, led by Evelyn Jones, are having a poor campaign, carrying the wooden spoon. They're yet to register a win, losing four of their five games, with one game ending in a no result.

On that note, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for your SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 prediction team:

#3 Smriti Mandhana (SOB-W) - 8.5 Credits

Trent Rockets Women vs Southern Brave Women - The Hundred

Smriti Mandhana is having a decent campaign for Southern Brave. The opening batter, known for her consistent performances, has scored one fifty in five innings.

The left-hnder has scored 185 runs in five innings, with a highest score of 70*, at an average of 46.25 and strike rate of 140.15. Mandhana is an impressive vice-captaincy choice for your SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 fantasy team.

#2 Sophie Devine (BPH-W) - 9 Credits

Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles - The Hundred

Sophie Devine, the Birmingham Phoenix all-rounder, is one of the very few players who has performed well for her side. She has scored 155 runs in four innings at an average of 38.75 and a strike rate of 135.96.

Devine has registered one fifty-plus score but is yet roll her arm. Expect her to put up a good score here, making her a decent captaincy choice in your SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 fantasy team.

#1 Georgia Adams (SOB-W) - 9 Credits

The Blaze v Southern Vipers - Charlotte Edwards Cup Final

Georgia Adams is the leading wicket-taker for Southern Brave with 12 wickets in five innings, with best figures of 4-11 at a decent economy of 7.02.

The leg-spinner is one of the best captaincy choices to have in your SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 fantasy team.

