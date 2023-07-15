SOM vs SUR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – July 15, 2023

The second semi-final of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 between Somerset and Surrey is slated to be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, July 15.

Somerset claimed the top spot on the points table with 12 victories and secured a spot in the semi-finals by defeating Nottinghamshire in the quarter-finals. In contrast, Surrey finished third with eight wins and advanced to this stage by overcoming Lancashire.

Squads for SOM vs SUR:

Somerset

Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Sean Dickson, Tom Lammonby, Ben Green, Lewis Gregory (c), Craig Overton, Matt Henry, Roelof VD Merwe, Ish Sodhi, Jack Brooks, Shoaib Bashir, Kasey Aldridge, and Lewis Goldsworthy

Surrey

Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Jason Roy, Sam Curran, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Blake, Jamie Overton, Chris Jordan (c), Sean Abbott, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Tom Lawes, Cam Steel, Jordan Clark, and Tom Curran

Following are the top three players for the captain or vice-captain for the SOM vs SUR Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Matt Henry (SOM) - 9.0 credits

Sussex Sharks v Somerset CCC - Vitality Blast T20

Matt Henry, the medium-paced bowler from New Zealand, has been a top performer for Somerset, picking up a total of 24 wickets. His economy rate is reasonable, and he also boasts an impressive strike rate of 11.25.

Henry ranks fourth among the highest wicket-takers of the tournament, making him a fine choice for the vice-captain of your SOM vs SUR Dream11 team.

#2 Ben Green (SOM) - 9 credits

Somerset v Notts Outlaws: Vitality Blast T20 Quarter-Final

Another Somerset player, Ben Green, has been a standout performer in both batting and bowling. He leads the wicket-taking charts with 27 wickets at a strike rate of 11.14. He has also made valuable contributions with the bat, scoring 179 runs in 10 innings at an average of 35.79.

#1 Will Jacks (SUR) - 9 credits

Lancashire Lightning v Surrey CCC: Vitality Blast T20 Quarter-Final

Will Jacks ranks fifth among the tournament's highest scorers and second-highest for his team. With an average of 39.21, he has blasted 549 runs at a strike rate of 160.52. Jacks has also demonstrated his bowling skills by taking 10 wickets in eight innings, with his best bowling figures being 3/17.

Given his all-round records, Will Jacks is one the finest picks for the captain of your SOM vs SUR Dream11 team.

Poll : Who will fetch most points in today's SOM vs SUR Dream11 Contest? Ben Green Matt Henry 0 votes