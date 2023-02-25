SPA vs IM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Spain vs Isle of Man 2023, Match 3

Spain (SPA) will lock horns with the Isle of Man (IM) in the third match of the Spain vs Isle of Man series on Saturday, February 25. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SPA vs IM Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs and the pitch report.

In the first match of the six-match T20 series, Spain dominated the proceedings, posting 177 runs while batting first. In response, the Isle of Man could only muster 96 runs in 17.2 overs, losing the match by a mammoth margin.

Meanwhile, the second match of the series is underway, with Spain batting at 137/3 in 16 overs.

Spain will be looking to maintain their form and the Isle of Man will be looking to make a strong comeback with a win in this match.

SPA vs IM Match Details

The third match of the Sapin vs Isle of Man series will be played on February 25 at the La Manga Club Bottom Ground in Murcia at 2.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: SPA vs IM, Spain vs Isle of Man 2023, Match 3

Date and Time: February 25, 2023, 2.30 pm IST

Venue: La Manga Club Bottom Ground, Murcia

SPA vs IM Pitch Report

The pitch at the La Manga Club Bottom Ground has been good for batting, especially in the first innings. The captain winning the toss might look to bat first on this track.

SPA vs IM Probable Playing XIs for today's match

SPA Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SPA Probable Playing XI

Muhammad Ihsan, Mohammad Yasin, Ravi Panchal, Daniel Doyle Calle, Muhammad Kamran, Christian Munoz-Mills, Awais Ahmed, Shafat Ali Syed, Atif Mehmood, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, and Ameer Hamzah.

IM Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

IM Probable Playing XI

Adam McAuley, Nathan Knights, George Burrows, Carl Hartmann, Eddie Beard, Dollin Jansen, Joe Burrows, Matthew Ansell, Jacob Butler, Fraser Clarke, and Kieran Cawte.

SPA vs IM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Ihsan

Muhammad Ihsan looked in brilliant touch in the first match of the tournament. He has scored important runs for his team and will look to maintain the form. Ishan is the best pick from the wicketkeeper category for this match.

Batter

Adam McAuley

Adam McAuley has been in decent form with the bat in this tournament. McAuley will be key to the batting performance of Isle of Man in this match and will be one of the best batter picks for the match.

All-rounder

Joe Burrows

Joe Burrows was one of the few positives for the Isle of Man in the first match of the series. Burrows has the ability to pick up valuable points with both the bat and the ball, which makes him a safe choice from the all-rounder's category in this match.

Bowler

Atif Mehmood

Atif Mehmood has a happy knack for picking up wickets with the new ball, which makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

GW vs SF Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

M Ihsan

M Ihsan has looked in great touch with the bat in this tournament. His current batting form makes Ishan the best pick for the captain or vice-captain role in the match.

Joe Burrows

Joe Burrows could be a crucial player in the match. He can be very useful with both the bat and the ball and this makes him a very safe pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for SPA vs IM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Joe Burrows

M Ihsan

A Mehmood

A McAuely

R Panchal

SPA vs IM match expert tips

The pitch will be acting in favor of the batters in general. But bowlers who can be disciplined and use their variations cleverly might have a significant impact in the match.

SPA vs IM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: M Ihsan, D Doyle-Calle

Batters: A McAuley, M Yasin, S Ali Syed

All-rounders: R Panchal, Joe Burrows, D Jansen

Bowlers: A Mehmood, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, J Butler

