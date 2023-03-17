STA vs KRM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 2023, Match 28

The 28th game of the Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 2023 will see Stack CC (STA) square off against KRM Panthers (KRM) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday (March 17). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the STA vs KRM Dream11 prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Stack have won three of their last four games, while the Panthers have won one of their last four. Panthers will look to win the game, but Stack are expected to prevail.

STA vs KRM Match Details

The 28th game of the Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 2023 will be played on March 17 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait at 3:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: STA vs KRM, Match 28

Date and Time: March 17, 2023; 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should be able to score. Both teams could prefer batting second here. The last game here between Big Easy XI and Saipem Safety Plus CC saw 222 runs scored for the loss of 11 wickets.

STA vs KRM Form Guide

STA - Won 3 of their last 4 games

KRM - Won 1 of their last 4 games

STA vs KRM Probable Playing XIs

STA

No injury update

Nawaf Ahmed, Abdul Haseeb, Mohammed Shafeeq-M, Shiraz-Khan (c), Khaliq Ansari, Stanley Cherian, Mohammed Farook, Nikhil Kulkarni, Vinoth Mathiyalagan (wk), Ahamad Kabeer, Sajid Anjillath

KRM

No injury update

Jandu Hamoud, Usman Ghani, Yasin Patel, Yasir Fayaz (c), Saanu Stephen, Sakheer Hussain, Seyyaf Rafi, Sunil Musthafa, Aslam Nawfer, Joji Raju (wk), Aneesh Appu

STA vs KRM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Raju

Raju is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. V Mathiyalagan is another good pick.

Batters

M Farook

N Fakhr and Farook are the two best batter picks. R Venugopal played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

S Khan

N Ahmed and Khan are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Sivan is another good pick.

Bowlers

K Ansari

The top bowler picks are J Joseph and Ansari. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. H Jandu is another good pick.

STA vs KRM match captain and vice-captain choices

K Ansari

Ansari bats in the middle order and also bowls his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has taken nine wickets in the last three games.

S Khan

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Khan the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and is in red-hot form. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has scored 177 runs in the last three games.

Five Must-Picks for STA vs KRM, Match 28

S Khan

M Farook

S Khan

N Ahmed

S Sivan

Stack CC vs KRM Panthers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Stack CC vs KRM Panthers Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Raju

Batters: N Fakhr, M Farook, R Venugopal, N Sayeed

All-rounders: S Khan, S Sivan, N Ahmed, K Shaik

Bowlers: K Ansari, J Joseph

Stack CC vs KRM Panthers Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Raju

Batters: N Fakhr, M Farook, R Venugopal, N Sayeed

All-rounders: S Khan, S Sivan, N Ahmed, K Shaik

Bowlers: K Ansari, H Jandu

