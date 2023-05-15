STA vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC T20 Champions Trophy, Match 34

Stack CC (STA) will face NCM Investments (NCMI) in the 34th match of the KCC T20 Champions Trophy at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate on Monday, May 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the STA vs NCMI Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Stack CC are having a pretty solid KCC T20 Champions Trophy campaign so far. They have won three out of their four games and are third in the table.

NCM Investments have also won three of their four matches and are just above Stack CC in second place.

STA vs NCMI Match Details, KCC T20 Champions Trophy

The 34th match of the KCC T20 Champions Trophy will be played on May 15 at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate. The match is set to take place at 11:00 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

STA vs NCMI, KCC T20 Champions Trophy, Match 34

Date and Time: 15th May 2023, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

STA vs NCMI Pitch Report

The Sulabiya Ground can be said to be a high-scoring venue where runs have been scored aplenty. Batters will find the freedom to execute high-risk shots because of the smaller boundaries on offer here. Four of the last five matches have been won by sides who opted to chase.

Last 5 matches (KCC T20 Champions Trophy)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 187.33

Average second-innings score: 161

STA vs NCMI Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Stack CC: W-W-L-W

NCM Investments: W-W-W-L

STA vs NCMI probable playing 11s for today’s match

Stack CC Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Stack CC Probable Playing 11

Vinoth Mathiyalagan, Fahimuddin Shareef, Jude Saldanha, Nikhil Kulkarni, Clinto Anto, Vikrant Gupta, Danish Javed, Ansal V Nazzar, Imran Nawaz (c), Naveej Puthenpurayil (wk), Jiss Jacob.

NCM Investments Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

NCM Investments Probable Playing 11

Unnimohan Mohandas, Diju Xavier (c), Vasudev Datla (wk), MM Ali, Praveen Cletus, Azam Aslam Shaikh, Rubel Hossain-I, Nimish Lathif, Rohan Wijewardana, Manjula Prasan, Muhammad Rizwan Allauddin.

STA vs NCMI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

D Javed Kaloo (2 matches, 85 runs, Strike Rate: 193.18)

D Javed could prove to be a good fit for the wicketkeeper role in your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 85 runs at a strike rate of 193.18 and an average of 85.

Top Batter pick

D Xavier (4 matches, 179 runs, Strike Rate: 180.81)

D Xavier is the second-highest run-scorer for his team with 179 runs at an average of 44.75 and an effective strike rate of over 180.

Top All-rounder pick

A Haseeb (4 matches, 113 runs and 4 wickets)

A Haseeb has been a valuable all-rounder for his side. He has slammed 113 runs in four matches at a strong strike rate of 182.26. He has also taken four wickets.

Top Bowler pick

M Prasan (4 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.00)

M Prasan is the second-highest wicket-taker for his team in the KCC T20 Champions Trophy with six wickets in four games at an economy rate of 6.00.

STA vs NCMI match captain and vice-captain choices

A Idrees

A Idrees is the leading wicket-taker for NCM Investments. He has taken seven wickets in just three games at an average of 10.43 and an economy rate of 6.08. Idrees has also hammered 88 runs at a strike rate of 204.65. He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your STA vs NCMI Dream11 fantasy team.

V Datla

V Datla is NCM Investments' top run-scorer and has batted extremely well. He has amassed 217 runs in four matches at an average of 108.50 and a tremendous strike rate of 241.11.

5 Must-picks with players stats for STA vs NCMI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points V Datla 217 runs 354 points A Idrees 88 runs and 7 wickets 346 points D Xavier 179 runs 333 points A Haseeb 113 runs and 4 wickets 280 points M Prasan 6 wickets 258 points

STA vs NCMI match expert tips

Both V Datla and A Idrees have been in phenomenal form and can make a safe captaincy pair for your STA vs NCMI Dream11 fantasy team.

STA vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 34, Head to Head League

STA vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 34, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: D Javed

Batters: V Datla (vc), D Xavier

All-rounders: A Idrees (c), A Haseeb, V Shivkumar, N Lathif

Bowlers: M Prasan, K Ansar Anwar, R Masurkar, N Fakhr

STA vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 34, Grand League

STA vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 34, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: D Javed

Batters: V Datla, D Xavier (c), M Farook

All-rounders: A Idrees, A Haseeb (vc), V Shivkumar

Bowlers: M Prasan, K Ansar Anwar, R Masurkar, N Fakhr

