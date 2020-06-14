STO vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Stockholm League Match - June 15th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for STO vs IND match of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

Stockholm CC take on Indiska in Match 1 of the ECS T10 Stockholm League 2020.

ECS T10 Stockholm League

The ECS T10 Stockholm kicks off with five exciting contests on Monday, and the first one pits Stockholm CC against Indiska CC at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm.

Both teams look well-matched on paper, with a decent blend of youth and experience in their rosters. Despite Indiska CC having good depth in the batting unit, Stockholm CC are the slight favourites for this game.

Either way, Dream11 fans are in for a treat as both sides aim for a successful start to their respective ECS T10 Stockholm campaigns!

Squads to choose from

Stockholm CC

Viswanadha Bazawada, Abhishek Mathur, Feroz Patel, Rakesh Kumar, Umesh Bharti, Avinash Upadhyaya, Prem Krishna, Akash Jha, Suman Mokhamatam, Akanshu Mahajan, Harsha Vardahana Singaraju, Himanshu Patel, Ashok Ganesan Ramalingam, Rajesh Lal Raveendran, Kaushik Vats, Sampat Manju Lyengar, Santosh Yadlapalli, Vinod Chalindra, Shrikant Sakpal.

Indiska CC

Dipanjan Dey, Arijit Ghosh, Suhas Murali, Imran Khan, Abhishek Kaul, Sanjay Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Bhargav Kumar, Lalljeet Maan, Sachin Sharma, Nirmal Iyer, Ribhu Yadav, Harish Rishi, Rajesh Kumar, Chiranjeevi Vattiri, Apoorv Gupta, Viney Dhar, Rahul Yadav, Shaukat, Sanjay Kumar Sareen, Keyur Patel, Srikant Parmeshwar, Gurvinder Singh, Murlidhar Tikyani

Predicted Playing XIs

Stockholm CC

J Saikia, K Vats, A Mathur, S Manju, A Mahajan, H Patel, H Vardhana, A Upadhyaya, S Mokhamatam, A Jha and C Nali

Indiska CC

D Dey, A Ghosh, S Murali, I Khan, B Kumar, G Singh, S Kumar, A Singh, L Maan, S Sharma and N Iyer

Match Details

Match: Stockholm CC vs Indiska CC

Date: June 15, 2020, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

While the threat of rain looms, the pitch should be quite balanced. The pacers should get the ball to move around, although not much turn is expected for the spinners. Both teams would be looking to bat first upon winning the toss with a degree of uncertainty surrounding the pitch.

ECS T10 Stockholm Fantasy Suggestions

STO vs IND Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Kumar, G Singh, D Dey, S Murali, A Mathur, I Khan, A Mahajan, H Vardhana, S Sharma, A Upadhyaya and C Nali

Captain - A Mahajan, Vice-captain - D Dey

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Kumar, K Vats, D Dey, S Murali, A Mathur, I Khan, A Mahajan, L Maan, S Sharma, S Mokhamatam and C Nali

Captain - I Khan, Vice-captain - A Mahajan