STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Eliminator

The Eliminator of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 will see the Adelaide Strikers (STR) lock horns with the Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday.

The Hobart Hurricanes managed to sneak into the playoffs despite being thumped by the Stars in their last league game. They will be keen to get a big win in this fixture and keep their championship aspirations alive. However, they face a strong Strikers side who are on a four-game winning streak. With Travis Head and Alex Carey also set to return, the Strikers will don the favorites tag in what promises to be a cracking game at the iconic MCG.

STR vs HUR Probable Playing XIs

STR XI

Alex Carey (wk), Matt Short, Ian Cockbain, Travis Head, Jono Wells, Jake Renshaw/Jake Weatherald, Thomas Kelly, Fawad Ahmed, Peter Siddle, Henry Thornton and Harry Conway

HUR XI

Ben McDermott (wk), Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade (c), D'Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Jordan Thompson, Scott Boland, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith and Wil Parker/Mitch Owen

Match Details

STR vs HUR, BBL 2021-22, Eliminator

Date and Time: 21st January 2022; 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game at the MCG, a good batting track is expected. The pacers shouldn't get much swing early on, which may entice batters to go after the bowling in the powerplay phase. With the dimensions of the ground bound to come into play, the spinners should play a big role in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss. 160-170 should be a good total at the venue, with the pitch not likely to change much during the game.

Today’s STR vs HUR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben McDermott: Ben McDermott has been in brilliant form in BBL 2021-22, scoring a season-high 571 runs at a strike rate of 153.49. The star opener will be keen to score some runs at the top of the order once again, making him a fine addition in your STR vs HUR Dream11 fantasy team alongside Alex Carey, who is likely to feature at the top of the Strikers' batting unit.

Batter

Jono Wells: Jono Wells has been the star of the show for the Adelaide Strikers, scoring over 400 runs in the middle order. Although Wells is likely to drop down the order with the arrivals of Alex Carey and Travis Head, the veteran batter should feel at home at the MCG, given his ability to play both pace and spin equally well.

All-rounder

D'Arcy Short: D'Arcy Short hasn't looked in the best of form this season, but his numbers suggest otherwise. The southpaw has accounted for 388 runs in 14 matches, placing him amongst the top-10 runscorers this season. With Short likely to play a significant role with the ball too, he is a must-have in your STR vs HUR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Peter Siddle: Peter Siddle is the highest wicket-taker in BBL 2021-22 this season with 23 wickets so far. The veteran pacer has used his experience and variations to good effect, in addition to nailing the yorkers in death overs. With Siddle's form also coming into play, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Three best players to pick in STR vs HUR Dream11 prediction team

Ben McDermott (HUR) - 890 points.

Matt Short (STR) - 834 points.

Peter Siddle (STR) - 780 points.

Key stats for STR vs HUR Dream11 prediction team

Jono Wells - 409 runs in 14 BBL 2021-22 games, Bat Average: 34.08

Ben McDermott - 571 runs in 12 BBL 2021-22 games, Bat Average: 51.91

Peter Siddle - 23 wickets in 14 BBL 2021-22 games, Bowl Average: 18.74

STR vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

STR vs HUR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott, Jono Wells, Ian Cockbain, Tim David, Travis Head, D'Arcy Short, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Henry Thornton and Tom Rogers

Captain: Ben McDermott. Vice-captain: Travis Head.

STR vs HUR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Carey, Ben McDermott, Jono Wells, Caleb Jewell, Tim David, Travis Head, D'Arcy Short, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Matt Short and Riley Meredith

Captain: D'Arcy Short. Vice-captain: Travis Head.

Edited by Samya Majumdar