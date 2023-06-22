SUR vs MID Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 22, 2023

Surrey and Middlesex lock horns in the 99th South Group fixture of the 2023 T20 Vitality Competition on Thursday (June 22) at 11 pm IST at the Oval Cricket Ground in London.

Surrey are riding high on confidence and are only second to Somerset in the points table with eight wins in 11 games. After registering resounding wins against some tough oppositions, Surrey’s NRR stands at an impressive high of 1.673. They're coming into this fixture as the obvious favourites and with loads of confidence.

Middlesex, meanwhile, are experiencing a shocking campaign this season and are languishing at the bottom of the standings with no wins. After ten losses on the trot, their NRR has taken a severe hammering, as it stands at -1.336.

SUR vs MID Squad for Today's Match

Surrey

Chris Jordan(C), Sean Abbott, Gus Atkinson, Josh Blake, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Laurie Evans, Will Jacks, Tom Lawes, Dan Moriarty, Sunil Narine, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Cam Steel

Middlesex

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Martin Andersson, Joe Cracknell, Jack Davies, Josh De Caires, Nathan Fernandes, Toby Greatwood, Max Harris, Tom Helm, Ryan Higgins, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, John Simpson

As we turn out attention to a rather one-sided contest, we look at the top three players whom you could pick as your captain or vice-captain in your SUR vs MID Dream11 prediction team.

#3 Stephen Eskinazi (MID) - 7.5 credits

Eskinazi has been a lone warrior for his side who are in the midst of a devastating campaign. He's the second-highest run-scorer for Middlesex this season with 310 runs in ten games at an average of 34.44 and strike rate of 142.86.

Eskinazi can lead his side from the front. Considering his form with the bat, we highly recommend you to feature him in your SUR vs MID Dream11 prediction team as a captain or a vice-captain.

#2 Sam Curran (SUR) - 9 credits

Curran has been doing wonders for Surrey with both bat and the ball this season. He's averaging just under 30 and is batting with a devastating strike rate of nearly 160. He played a blistering knock of 59 (22), which propelled his side to a convincing 81-run win against Glamorgan on Tuesday.

In 11 games, Curran has claimed 13 wickets at a commendable average of 21.92 which includes his best bowling figures of 5-26. Curran is certainly breathing fire at the moment, so he should be your go-to man in your SUR vs MID Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Will Jacks (SUR) - 9 credits

Will Jacks has been in outstanding form with the bat this season. He's the second-highest scorer for Surrey with 372 runs.

He has averaged over 35 and is batting at a phenomenal strike rate of 150.61. He looked very good against Glamorgan, where he played a dazzling cameo of 40 (24) to push his side to a fighting total.

With form on his side, Jacks should surely feature in your SUR vs MID Dream11 prediction team as a captain or a vice-captain.

