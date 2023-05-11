SVD vs COL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20, Semi-final 2

sSeven Districts (SVD) will face the Colatta Chocolates (COL) in the second semi-final of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday, May 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SVD vs COL Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Seven Districts cruised to the semi-finals without losing a single match. They won all of their group-stage matches to top the standings. The Seven Districts defeated Our Souq Cricket Club by 49 runs in the quarter-finals.

Colatta Chocolates, meanwhile, topped Group D with two wins and a loss. They got the better of CSS Group by 27 runs in their quarter-final clash.

SVD vs COL Match Details, Semi-Final 2

The second Semi-final of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 will be played on May 11 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The match is set to take place at 10:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SVD vs COL, Sharjah Ramadan T20, Semi-final 2

Date and Time: 11th May 2023, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SVD vs COL Pitch Report

The matches held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium have been high-scoring encounters. The short boundaries have allowed the batters to play risk-free cricket. Bowlers have to be careful with their lines and lengths.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 160.67

Average second-innings score: 150.67

SVD vs COL Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Seven Districts: W-W-W-W

Colatta Chocolates: W-W-L-W

SVD vs COL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Seven Districts Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Seven Districts Probable Playing 11

Farman Ali, Muhammad Irfan, Junaid Khan Afridi, Muhammad Mohsin-II, Shazad Ali, Abdul Ghaffar-I, Muhammad Haider-I, Attah Urrahim, Raees Ahmed-I, Wahab Hassan, Haider Ali-I.

Colatta Chocolates Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Colatta Chocolates Probable Playing 11

Renjith Mani, Akhil Das, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Janaka Chaturanga, Krishan Paul, Laxman Sreekumar (c), Manpreet Singh, Mazhar Hussain, Nikhil Srinivasan, Shabik Ifthary (wk), Keshav Sharma.

SVD vs COL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Hydru-Pokkakkillath (3 matches, 156 runs, Strike Rate: 190.24)

S Hydru-Pokkakkillath is his side's second-highest run-scorer with 156 runs in three matches at an average of 78 and a wonderful strike rate of over 190.

Top Batter pick

J Chaturanga (3 matches, 68 runs, Strike Rate: 226.67)

J Chaturanga has done a decent job with the bat, scoring 68 runs in three games at a strike rate of 226.67.

Top All-rounder pick

G Gopalakrishnan (4 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.73)

G Gopalakrishnan could prove to be an influential pick. He has scalped three wickets in four games at an economy rate of 5.73.

Top Bowler pick

H Ali (4 matches, 10 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.88)

H Ali is the leading wicket-taker for his team, taking 10 wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 5.88.

SVD vs COL match captain and vice-captain choices

R Mani

R Mani is Seven Districts' top run-scorer with 192 runs in four matches at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 188.24. He is also the leading wicket-taker for his team with nine scalps to his name. Mani should definitely be the captaincy choice for your SVD vs COL Dream11 fantasy team.

M Irfan

M Irfan is the leading scorer for his team, having hammered 267 runs in four matches at an average of 66.75 and a strike rate of just over 148.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SVD vs COL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points R Mani 192 runs and 9 wickets 572 points M Irfan 267 runs 456 points H Ali 10 wickets 387 points S Hydru-Pokkakkillath 156 runs 244 points M Hussain 51 runs and 4 wickets 194 points

SVD vs COL match expert tips

R Mani has been a cut above the rest and is one of the standout players in the competition.

SVD vs COL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi-Final 2, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: S Hydru-Pokkakkillath

Batters: R Mani (c), M Irfan (vc), J Chaturanga

All-rounders: G Gopalakrishnan, M Haider, J Shamsuddin

Bowlers: H Ali, M Hussain, K Sharma, F Khan

SVD vs COL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi-Final 2, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Hydru-Pokkakkillath (vc)

Batters: R Mani, M Irfan

All-rounders: G Gopalakrishnan, A Urrahim, J Shamsuddin

Bowlers: H Ali (c), M Hussain, V Bandara, F Khan

