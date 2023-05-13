TCC vs ETF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC T20 Champions Trophy, Match 32

The Tally CC (TCC) will take on the EcovertFM (ETF) in the 32nd match of the KCC T20 Champions Trophy at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate on Saturday, May 13. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TCC vs ETF Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 32.

The Tally CC have had a horrible campaign and have lost all three of their matches. They are at the bottom of Group B and are yet to open their account in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the EcovertFM are sixth in the standings. They have won only one of their three games and have two points to their account.

TCC vs ETF Match Details, Match 32

The Match 32 of the KCC T20 Champions Trophy will be played on May 13 at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate. The match is set to take place at 11.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TCC vs ETF, KCC T20 Champions Trophy, Match 32

Date and Time: May 13, 2023, 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

TCC vs ETF Pitch Report

The Sulabiya Ground can be said to be a high-scoring venue where runs have been scored aplenty. Batters will find the freedom to execute high-risk shots because of the smaller boundaries here. Four of the last five matches have been won by sides who opted to chase.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 187.33

Average second innings score: 161

TCC vs ETF Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Tally CC: L-L-L

EcovertFM: L-L-W

TCC vs ETF probable playing 11s for today’s match

Tally CC Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Tally CC Probable Playing 11

Deepak Sharma (c), Nadeem Khaliq, Kashif Riaz, Atif Mazhar, Mahmood Ahmad, Tayyab Shaheen (wk), Shahid Amin, M Afzal, Irfan Bhatti, Noor Haider, and Asim Gull.

EcovertFM Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

EcovertFM Probable Playing 11

Naveen Jacob, Riaz Amin (c), Manu Varghese, Jayadevan Cherooly, Faizan Farooq, Bilal Tahir, Murshid Mustafa, Umar Abdullah, F Qasim, Muhammad Khan Ghulam-II (wk), and Mirwas Masoom.

TCC vs ETF Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

N Jacob (2 matches, 27 runs, Strike Rate: 168.75)

N Jacob could prove to be a good fit for the wicketkeeper role in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 27 runs at a strike rate of 168.75 but needs to build a longer innings.

Top Batter pick

D Sharma (3 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 16.00)

Despite being listed as a batter, D Sharma has taken the most wickets for Tally CC. He has grabbed five wickets at a bowling average of 16.

Top All-rounder pick

M Mustafa (3 matches, 93 runs, Strike Rate: 182.35)

M Mustafa has been batting at a high level. He has already hammered 93 runs at an average of 31 and has a strong strike rate of 182.35.

Top Bowler pick

A Ghulam Khan (3 matches, 25 runs and 3 wickets)

A Ghulam Khan has done well with both the bat and the ball. He has made 25 runs and also has three wickets to his name in three games.

TCC vs ETF match captain and vice-captain choices

O Abdullah

O Abdullah is the leading run-scorer for his team and he has been unstoppable. He has slammed 152 runs in three matches at an average of 76 and also has a brilliant strike rate of over 170. He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your TCC vs ETF Dream11 Fantasy Team.

B Ali

B Ali is the highest wicket-taker for EcovertFM in the competition. He has already taken six wickets in three games at an economy rate of 7.91.

5 Must-picks with players stats for TCC vs ETF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points O Abdullah 152 runs 251 points B Ali 6 wickets 197 points M Mustafa 93 runs 164 points B Tahir 87 runs 142 points D Sharma 5 wickets 130 points

TCC vs ETF match expert tips

O Abdullah has been a cut above the rest and he is an ideal choice for the captaincy pick of your TCC vs ETF Dream11 Fantasy Team.

TCC vs ETF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 32, Head to Head League

TCC vs ETF Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: N Jacob

Batters: O Abdullah, D Sharma, K Riaz

All-rounders: B Ali, M Mustafa, B Tahir, I Bhatti, M Afzal

Bowlers: A Ghulam Khan, P Raj Rao

TCC vs ETF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 32, Grand League

TCC vs ETF Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: N Jacob

Batters: O Abdullah, D Sharma, K Riaz

All-rounders: B Ali, M Mustafa, B Tahir, A Mazhar

Bowlers: A Ghulam Khan, P Raj Rao, R Ullah-Khan

