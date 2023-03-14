TCC vs NSA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club Championship, Match 9

The ninth game of the Assam Premier Club Championship will see Tengapara CC (TCC) square off against Nirvana SA (NSA) at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar on Tuesday (March 14). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TCC vs NSA Dream11 Prediction, playing XIS, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Tengapara have lost their last two games, while Nirvana too have lost of theirs. Tengapara will give it their all to win the game, but Nirvana are expected to prevail.

TCC vs NSA Match Details

The ninth game of the Assam Premier Club Championship will be played on March 14 at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar at 8:45 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TCC vs NSA, Match 9

Date and Time: March 14, 2023; 8:45 am IST

Venue: Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium, Silchar

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept will be able to score. Both teams could prefer to bat second. The last game here between Tinsukia Town Club and Bud CC saw 239 runs scored for the loss of 15 wickets.

TCC vs NSA Form Guide

TCC - L L

NSA - L L

TCC vs NSA Probable Playing XIs

TCC

No injury update

Moina Basfor, Ashim Das (c), Asif Haque, Bikiran Das, Dhrubajyoti Das, Samrat Biswas, Massoor Ali, Rohit Sen (wk), Kankan Kalita, Nipul Nath, Subham Das

NSA

No injury update

Dibash Hazarika, Kalloi Bhuyan, Abinash Rownair (wk), Abhishek Kumar Ray, Shraban Kumar, Jogeswar Bhumiz (c), Bhargav Bhuyan, Rohit Rowniar, Daikho Das, Pawan Majhi, Kishan Rajak

TCC vs NSA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Rowniar

Rowniar is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. R Sen is another good pick.

Batters

A Haque

D Hazarika and Haque are the two best batter picks. N Nath played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

K Kalita

J Bhumij and Kalita are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. D Das is another good pick.

Bowlers

R Rowniar

The top bowler picks are B Das and R Rowniar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. S Das is another good pick.

TCC vs NSA match captain and vice-captain choices

K Kalita

Kalita bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has scored 49 runs and taken three wickets in his last two games.

J Bhumij

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Bhumij the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has 59 runs and four wickets in the last two games.

Five Must-Picks for TCC vs NSA, Match 9

K Kalita

B Das

J Bhumij

D Das

N Nath

Tengapara CC vs Nirvana SA Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Tengapara CC vs Nirvana SA Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Rowniar

Batters: N Nath, A Haque, D Hazarika

All-rounders: K Kalita, D Das, J Bhumij

Bowlers: R Rowniar, B Das, S Das, D Das

Tengapara CC vs Nirvana SA Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Rowniar

Batters: N Nath, A Haque

All-rounders: K Kalita, D Das, J Bhumij

Bowlers: R Rowniar, B Das, S Das, D Das, K Rajak

