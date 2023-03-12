TCC vs RCL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club Championship, Match 6

The sixth game of the Assam Premier Club Championship will see Tengapara CC (TCC) square off against Radical Club (RCL) at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar on Sunday (March 12). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TCC vs RCL Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Tengapara lost their last game against Buds CC by two wickets, while Radical Club won their last outing against Tinsukia Town Club by theee runs.

Tengapara will give it their all to win the game, but Radical Club are expected to prevail.

TCC vs RCL Match Details

The sixth game of the Assam Premier Club Championship will be played on March 12 at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar at 12:45 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TCC vs RCL, Match 6

Date and Time: March 12, 2023; 12:45 pm IST

Venue: Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium, Silchar

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who are tactically adept should score. Both teams could prefer to bat second. The last game here between Tinsukia Town Club and Town Club Silchar saw 196 runs scored for the loss of 11 wickets.

TCC vs RCL Form Guide

TCC - L

RCL - W

TCC vs RCL Probable Playing XIs

TCC

No injury update

Moina Basfor, Ashim Das (c), Asif Haque, Bikiran Das, Dhrubajyoti Das, Samrat Biswas, Massoor Ali, Rohit Sen (wk), Kankan Kalita, Nipul Nath, Subham Das

RCL

No injury update

Amit Sinha, Avijit Singha Roy, Priyangshu Dutta, Debajit Boruah, Dhiraj Goswami, Pranjit Bora, Biswajit Chamua (wk), Akshya Deka, Chanakya Sarma, Mrinmoy Dutta, Roshan Alam

TCC vs RCL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

B Chamua

Chamua is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. R Sen is another good pick.

Batters

A Singha

P Dutta and Singha are the two best batter picks. N Nath played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

K Kalita

D Das and Kalita are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. D Baruah is another good pick.

Bowlers

R Alom

The top bowler picks are B Das and R Alom. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. C Sarma is another good pick.

TCC vs RCL match captain and vice-captain choices

K Kalita

Kalita bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He scored 27 runs and took three wickets in the last game.

R Alom

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Alom the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams too. He took two wickets in the last game.

Five Must-Picks for TCC vs RCL, Match 6

K Kalita

R Alom

D Das

C Sarma

N Nath

Tengapara CC vs Radical Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Tengapara CC vs Radical Club Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: B Chamua

Batters: N Nath, P Dutta, A Singha

All-rounders: K Kalita, D Das, D Baruah

Bowlers: R Alom, C Sarma, B Das, S Das

Tengapara CC vs Radical Club Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: B Chamua

Batters: N Nath, P Dutta, A Singha

All-rounders: K Kalita, D Das, D Baruah, P Bora, D Goswami

Bowlers: R Alom, C Sarma

