TDS vs HMF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Sher E Punjab T20 Cup, Match 15

The 15th game of the Sher E Punjab T20 Cup will see the Trident Stallions (TDS) squaring off against Hampton Falcons (HMF) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday (July 20). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TDS vs HMF Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

The Stallions have won one of their last four games, while the Falcons have also fared likewise. The Stallions will give their all to win the game, but the Falcons are expected to prevail.

TDS vs HMF Match Details

The 15th game of the Sher E Punjab T20 Cup will be played on July 20 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali at 2:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TDS vs HMF, Match 15

Date and Time: July 20, 2023; 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring game. Both teams could prefer to bat first. The last game played here between BLT and AKK saw 385 runs scored for the loss of 14 wickets.

TDS vs HMF Form Guide

TDS - Won one of their last four games

HMF - Won one of their last four games

TDS vs HMF Probable Playing XIs

TDS

No injury update

Salil Arora (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Uday Pratap Saharan, Garv Kumar, Tanroop Saini, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Gaurav Choudhary, Manav Vashisth, Manpreet Chouhan, Sahil Khan, Lovedeep Kharoud

HMF

No injury update

Anmolpreet Singh (wk), Pukhraj Mann, Anshul Chaudhary, Aryan Anil Bhatia, Kunal Vishwa, Ashish Lawrence, Arjun Pappal, Vaibhav Sehdev, Aditya Marshal, Kovid Gujjar, Sumit Sharma

TDS vs HMF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Singh

Singh is the best wicket-keeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. S Arora is another good pick.

Batters

A Chaudhary

S Rakheja and Chaudhary are the two best batter picks. N Wadhera played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

G Choudhary

H Singh and Choudhary are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Johal is another good pick.

Bowlers

S Kaul

The top bowler picks are A Singh and Kaul. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. V Malhotra is another good pick.

TDS vs HMF match captain and vice-captain choices

A Chaudhary

Chaudhary bats in the top order and is in top form, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has earned 230 points in the last four games.

S Rakheja

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Rakheja the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and is in good form. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 184 points in the last two games.

Five must-picks for TDS vs HMF, Match 15

A Chaudhary

S Rakheja

G Choudhary

A Singh

S Kaul

Trident Stallions vs Hampton Falcons Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Trident Stallions vs Hampton Falcons Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Singh

Batters: A Chaudhary, S Rakheja, N Wadhera

All-rounders: G Choudhary, H Singh, G Singh, M Johal

Bowlers: S Kaul, V Malhotra, A Singh

Trident Stallions vs Hampton Falcons Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Singh

Batters: A Chaudhary, S Rakheja, N Wadhera

All-rounders: G Choudhary, H Singh, M Pathania

Bowlers: S Kaul, V Malhotra, A Singh, K Singh