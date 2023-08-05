TFL vs TW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for JCL T20, Match 1

The first game of the JCL T20 will see Tokyo Falcons (TFL) square off against Tokyo Wombats (TW) at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano on Saturday (August 5). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TFL vs TW Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first game of the season. The Falcons will give their all to win the game, but the Wombats are expected to prevail.

TFL vs TW Match Details

The first game of the JCL T20 will be played on August 5 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano at 7:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TFL vs TW, Match 1

Date and Time: August 5, 2023; 7:00 am IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters who're tactically adept should score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second.

TFL vs TW Form Guide

TFL - Will be playing their first game

TW - Will be playing their first game

TFL vs TW Probable Playing XIs

TFL

No injury update

Nikhil Pol, Sameep Dawar (wk), C B Siddharth, Anubhav Srivastava, Ankit Chawla, Abhishek Anand, Sarfraz Petkar, Abhi Telang, Mitthankhediwale Shubham, Kuldeep Mule, Devendra Mishra

TW

No injury update

Alex Patmore (wk), Arpan Choudhury, Abu-Bakar Hassan, Adam Birss, Masaki Kawashima, Abdul Samad, Ashish Jindal, Muhammad Ali-I, Ashfaq Muhammad, Atiqul Haque, Burhan Yunus

TFL vs TW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Patmore

Patmore is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. S Dawar is another good pick.

Batters

M Kawashima

N Madhavan and Kawashima are the two best batter picks. A Srivastava played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

A Anand

A Samad and Anand are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Ali is another good pick.

Bowlers

R Ethugala

The top bowler picks are A Patil and Ethugala. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. F Aziz is another good pick.

TFL vs TW match captain and vice-captain choices

A Anand

Anand bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here.

A Samad

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Samad the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams.

Five must-picks for TFL vs TW, Match 1

M Ali

A Anand

A Samad

M Kawashima

R Ethugala

Tokyo Falcons vs Tokyo Wombats Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Tokyo Falcons vs Tokyo Wombats Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Patmore

Batters: A Kawashima, A Srivastava, N Madhavan

All-rounders: A Samad, A Anand, A Telang, M Ali

Bowlers: R Ethugala, A Patil, F Aziz

Tokyo Falcons vs Tokyo Wombats Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Patmore

Batters: A Kawashima, A Hassan, N Madhavan

All-rounders: A Samad, A Anand, A Telang, M Ali, S Petkar

Bowlers: R Ethugala, F Aziz