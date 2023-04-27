TGS vs KRM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for KCC Friendi Mobile T20 Champions Trophy, Match 4

The fourth game of the KCC Friendi Mobile T20 Champions Trophy will see TGS (TGS) square off against the KRM Panthers (KRM) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Thursday (April 27). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TGS vs KRM Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first game of the season. The Panthers have many in-form players and are expected to win the tournament. TGS will give it their all to win the game, but the Panthers are expected to prevail.

TGS vs KRM Match Details

The fourth game of the KCC Friendi Mobile T20 Champions Trophy will be played on April 27 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait at 9:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TGS vs KRM, Match 4

Date and Time: April 27, 2023; 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last game here between Big Easy XI and Desert Raiders saw 373 runs scored for the loss of eight wickets.

TGS vs KRM Form Guide

TGS - Will be playing their first game

KRM - Will be playing their first game

TGS vs KRM Probable Playing XIs

TGS

No injury update

Allan Stanley (c), Jacob Chacko, Preetham Dsouza, Sarfraz Gulzar-Khan, Fahad Zahid, Nilesh Patidar, Arshad Shah, Shahid Shaikh, Asif Makrani, Naushad Malvankar (wk), Abdul Rauf

KRM

No injury update

Hashim Mohammed, Aneesh Appu, Ismail Kolayath, Mathew Joseph (c), Vimal Raj Subramanian, Yogesh Naithani, Nawaf Dadarkar, Rahul Gopi, Aslam Nawfer, Joji Raju (wk), Sarath Vasudev

TGS vs KRM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Malvankar

Malvankar is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. J Raju is another good pick.

Batters

S Musthafa

D Ahmad and Musthafa are the two best batter picks. J Chacko played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

K Shaik

Shaik and N Patidar are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Makrani is another good pick.

Bowlers

R Subaya

The top bowler picks are M Nadim and Subaya. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. S Asarpalli is another good pick.

TGS vs KRM match captain and vice-captain choices

K Shaik

Shaik bats in the top order and also bowls his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a crucial role here.

A Makrani

As the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Makrani the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and also bowls. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams.

Five Must-Picks for TGS vs KRM, Match 4

S Musthafa

K Shaik

A Makrani

D Ahmad

N Patidar

TGS vs KRM Panthers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, its' advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

TGS vs KRM Panthers Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: N Malvankar, J Raju

Batters: D Ahmad, S Musthafa, J Chacko

All-rounders: A Makrani, N Patidar, K Shaik

Bowlers: M Nadim, S Asarpalli, R Subaya

TGS vs KRM Panthers Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: N Malvankar

Batters: D Ahmad, S Musthafa, J Chacko

All-rounders: A Makrani, N Patidar, K Shaik, F Zahid, A Narayanakutty

Bowlers: M Nadim, R Subaya

