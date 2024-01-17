The 40th game of the Big Bash League 2023 will see Sydney Thunder (THU) square off against Melbourne Renegades (REN) at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney on Sunday, January 17. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the THU vs REN Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, best player picks and pitch report.
Sydney have won only one of their last nine games, while Melbourne have won two of their last nine. Both teams make up the bottom of the standings. The Renegades look like a better team and should prevail.
THU vs REN Match Details
The 40th game of the Big Bash League 2023 will be played on January 17 at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney at 1:45 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: THU vs REN, Match 40
Date and Time: January 17, 2024; 1:45 pm IST
Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney is conducive to both pacers and batters. Fans can expect a high scoring match. The last game here between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder saw 277 scored for the loss of 11 wickets.
THU vs REN Form Guide
THU - Won one of their last nine games
REN - Won two of their last nine games
THU vs REN Probable Playing XIs
THU
No injury update
David Warner, Alex Hales, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Daniel Sams, Oliver Davies, Chris Green (c), Nathan McAndrew, Toby Gray, Liam Hatcher, Tanveer Sangha
REN
No injury update
Shaun Marsh, J Fraser-McGurk, Jordan Cox (wk), Scott Edwards, Will Sutherland (c), Jonathan Wells, Akeal Hosein, Tom Steward Rogers, Fergus O'Neill, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa
THU vs REN Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
C Bancroft
Bancroft is the best wicketkeeper pick. J Cox is another good pick.
Batters
A Hales
Hales and S Marsh are the two best batter picks. Both top-order batters are expected to perform well. S Marsh is also a good pick.
All-rounders
D Sams
W Sutherland and Sams are the best all-rounder picks. They bat in the middle order and also complete their quota of overs. C Green is another good pick.
Bowlers
K Richardson
The top bowler picks are T Sangha and Richardson. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death overs. T Steward is another good pick.
THU vs REN match captain and vice-captain choices
D Sams
As the pitch is expected to help both batters and bowlers, you could make Sams the captain of your team. He could be one of the most important picks. He has earned 531 points in the last eight games.
S Marsh
Marsh has performed well with bat recently and is set to play his last franchise game, as the 40-year-old is retiring. He has earned 264 points in the last five games.
Five must-picks for THU vs REN, Match 40
D Sams
S Marsh
A Hales
K Richardson
D Warner
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it's advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers or hard-hitting batters the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: C Bancroft
Batters: A Hales, D Warner, S Marsh, J Fraser
All-rounders: C Green, D Sams, W Sutherland
Bowlers: T Steward, T Sangha, K Richardson
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Prediction, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: C Bancroft
Batters: A Hales, D Warner, S Marsh, J Fraser
All-rounders: F O'Neill, D Sams, W Sutherland
Bowlers: A Hosein, T Sangha, K Richardson