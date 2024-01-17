The 40th game of the Big Bash League 2023 will see Sydney Thunder (THU) square off against Melbourne Renegades (REN) at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney on Sunday, January 17. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the THU vs REN Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, best player picks and pitch report.

Sydney have won only one of their last nine games, while Melbourne have won two of their last nine. Both teams make up the bottom of the standings. The Renegades look like a better team and should prevail.

THU vs REN Match Details

The 40th game of the Big Bash League 2023 will be played on January 17 at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney at 1:45 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: THU vs REN, Match 40

Date and Time: January 17, 2024; 1:45 pm IST

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney is conducive to both pacers and batters. Fans can expect a high scoring match. The last game here between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder saw 277 scored for the loss of 11 wickets.

THU vs REN Form Guide

THU - Won one of their last nine games

REN - Won two of their last nine games

THU vs REN Probable Playing XIs

THU

No injury update

David Warner, Alex Hales, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Daniel Sams, Oliver Davies, Chris Green (c), Nathan McAndrew, Toby Gray, Liam Hatcher, Tanveer Sangha

REN

No injury update

Shaun Marsh, J Fraser-McGurk, Jordan Cox (wk), Scott Edwards, Will Sutherland (c), Jonathan Wells, Akeal Hosein, Tom Steward Rogers, Fergus O'Neill, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

THU vs REN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

C Bancroft

Bancroft is the best wicketkeeper pick. J Cox is another good pick.

Batters

A Hales

Hales and S Marsh are the two best batter picks. Both top-order batters are expected to perform well. S Marsh is also a good pick.

All-rounders

D Sams

W Sutherland and Sams are the best all-rounder picks. They bat in the middle order and also complete their quota of overs. C Green is another good pick.

Bowlers

K Richardson

The top bowler picks are T Sangha and Richardson. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death overs. T Steward is another good pick.

THU vs REN match captain and vice-captain choices

D Sams

As the pitch is expected to help both batters and bowlers, you could make Sams the captain of your team. He could be one of the most important picks. He has earned 531 points in the last eight games.

S Marsh

Marsh has performed well with bat recently and is set to play his last franchise game, as the 40-year-old is retiring. He has earned 264 points in the last five games.

Five must-picks for THU vs REN, Match 40

D Sams

S Marsh

A Hales

K Richardson

D Warner

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it's advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers or hard-hitting batters the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: C Bancroft

Batters: A Hales, D Warner, S Marsh, J Fraser

All-rounders: C Green, D Sams, W Sutherland

Bowlers: T Steward, T Sangha, K Richardson

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: C Bancroft

Batters: A Hales, D Warner, S Marsh, J Fraser

All-rounders: F O'Neill, D Sams, W Sutherland

Bowlers: A Hosein, T Sangha, K Richardson