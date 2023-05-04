TL vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for SEA Games Men's T20, Match 4

The fourht game of the SEA Games Men's T20 will see Thailand (TL) square off against Malaysia (MAL) at the AZ Group Cricket Oval in Phnom Penh on Thursday (May 4). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TL vs MAL Dream11 Prediction, playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Thailand lost their last game against Indonesia by 32 runs, while Malaysia won their last game against Indonesia by 94 runs. Thailand will give their all to win the game, but Malaysia are expected to prevail.

TL vs MAL Match Details

The fourth game of the SEA Games Men's T20 will be played on May 4 at the AZ Group Cricket Oval in Phnom Penh at 5:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TL vs MAL, Match 4

Date and Time: May 4, 2023; 5:30 am IST

Venue: AZ Group Cricket Oval, Phnom Penh

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically talented should score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last game here between Singapore and Philippines saw 275 runs scored for the loss of 14 wickets.

TL vs MAL Form Guide

TL - L

MAL - W

TL vs MAL Probable Playing XIs

TL

No injury update

Daniel Jacobs, Phiriyaphong Suanchuai (wk), Chaloemwong Chatpaisan, Akshay Yadav (c), Robert Raina, Narawit Nuntarach, Sorawat Desungnoen, Jandre Coetzee, Chanchai Pengkumta, Kamron Senamontree, Vichanath Singh

MAL

No injury update

Amir Azim Abd Shukor, Virandeep Singh, Ahmad Faiz ©, Vijay Unni, Syed Aziz (wk), Muhamad Syahadat-Ramli, Sharvin Muniandy, Aslam Khan Malik, Syazrul Ezat-Idrus, Muhammad-Wafiq-Irfan Zarbani, Fitri Sham

TL vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Aziz

Aziz is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. P Suanchuai is another good pick.

Batters

M Amir

C Chatpaisan and Amir are the two best batter picks. Z Zulkifle played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

V Singh

J Coetzee and Singh are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Muniandy is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Zarbani

The top bowler picks are V Singh and M Zarbani. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. V Unni is another good pick.

TL vs MAL match captain and vice-captain choices

V Singh

Singh bats in the top order and also bowls, making him a safe captaincy option. He's expected to play a key role here. He smashed 116 runs and took two wickets in the last game.

J Coetzee

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Coetzee the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and also bowls at the death. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams.

Five Must-Picks for TL vs MAL, Match 4

J Coetzee

V Singh

M Amir

V Unni

S Aziz

Thailand vs Malaysia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Thailand vs Malaysia Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Aziz

Batters: M Amir, Z Zulkifle, C Chatpaisan, A Yadav

All-rounders: V Singh, J Coetzee, S Desungnoen

Bowlers: M Zarbani, V Singh, V Unni

Thailand vs Malaysia Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Aziz

Batters: M Amir, A Yadav, C Chatpaisan

All-rounders: V Singh, J Coetzee, S Desungnoen, S Muniandy

Bowlers: M Zarbani, V Singh, V Unni

