TL-W vs SC-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECN Women's Tri-Series match – July 10, 2023

Thailand Women and Scotland Women will square off in the 1st T20I of Thailand Women's tour of the Netherlands 2023 on July 10. The match will get underway at 05:30 PM IST at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht.

Thailand Women's cricket team had a successful run in May 2023, winning the SEA Games Women's Twenty20 Cricket Competition. They went on to defeat Indonesia Women in the final. They bounced back in the recently-concluded ODI series after losing the first match to level the series in the third match. The victory has given them a confidence boost ahead of the T20I series.

Meanwhile, Scotland Women played their last international game in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier in September 2022. Unfortunately, they suffered losses in three of their five matches. Nevertheless, they will be determined to showcase their potential in the upcoming series.

Here are three players you can consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the upcoming TL-W vs SC-W Dream11 match:

#3 Nattaya Boochatham (Thailand Women) - 8.0 credits

England v Thailand - ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup

Nattaya Boochatham, a seasoned bowling all-rounder from Thailand, has put in strong performances in the last seven T20I matches. She has taken nine wickets as well as contributing valuable runs with the bat. Boochatham showcased her bowling skills in the ODI series by taking three wickets in two matches while maintaining an impressive economy rate.

#2 Kathryn Bryce (Scotland Women) - 8.5 credits

Kathryn Bryce has been making her mark for Scotland in limited-overs cricket. In 31 T20I matches, she boasts a formidable batting average of 40, including a career-best score of 73*. She is no mug with the ball either, taking a total of 26 wickets. Bryce has scored 132 runs in her last three T20Is and also managed to pick up a wicket.

#1 Natthakan Chantam (Thailand Women) - 9.0 credits

Pakistan v Thailand - ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup

Natthakan Chantam is another experienced Thai cricketer who has been in sublime form since April 2023. She has scored 171 runs in her last five T20Is at a remarkable average of 171. Chantam has smashed two back-to-back half-centuries in the previous two ODIs and will look to perform similarly in the upcoming series. Owing to her recent form, she is an ideal choice as captain or vice-captain of your TL-W vs SC-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in today's TL-W vs SC-W Dream11 contest? Nattaya Boochatham Natthakan Chantam 0 votes