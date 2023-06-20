TRA vs BZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Romania 2023, Match 10

Transylvania (TVS) will be up against Bucharest Zalmi (BZ) in the 10th match of the ECS Romania 2023 at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Buchar on Tuesday, June 20. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TRA vs BZ Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 10.

This will be the first match of the tournament for both Transylvania and Bucharest Zalmi. Both sides would want to begin their campaign with a win. Both of them also have a match earlier in the day before they face off against each other.

TRA vs BZ Match Details, Match 10

The Match 10 of ECS Romania 2023 will be played on June 20 at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Buchar. The match is set to commence at 7.45 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TRA vs BZ, ECS Romania 2023, Match 10

Date and Time: June 20, 2023, 7.45 pm IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Buchar

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

TRA vs BZ Pitch Report

The Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground has supported the batters to a great extent. High scores have been pretty common on this surface and bowlers need to be very careful in order to not concede too many runs.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 139.33

Average second innings score: 85.67

TRA vs BZ Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Transylvania: NA

Bucharest Zalmi: NA

TRA vs BZ probable playing 11s for today’s match

Transylvania Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Transylvania Probable Playing 11

Mohit Bansal, Aakash Kaka, Sharat Kishore, Lakshman Pandey, Abhey Malyan, Satnam Singh, Arjun Appari, Ayush Mittal, Ben Roach, Chris Fernandes, and Garry Singh.

Bucharest Zalmi Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Bucharest Zalmi Probable Playing 11

Ali Zain, Ali Zawwar, Rajnish Ghai, Atif Naqvi, Mecit Ozturk, Gurdev Singh, Kasun Deepal, Isuru Chamara, Robel Mia, Raees Ahmed, and Weerapperuma Jayasurya.

TRA vs BZ Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Kishore (17 runs in 2 matches)

S Kishore is a good choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 17 runs in his last two matches and will be looking to begin the tournament with a big innings.

Top Batter pick

A Kaka (12 runs in 3 matches)

A Kaka is a reliable player with the bat and he will be tasked to do the bulk of the scoring. He has managed 12 runs in his last three games.

Top All-rounder pick

G Singh

G Singh can prove to be handy with both the bat and the ball. He is an interesting all-round choice.

Top Bowler pick

A Zain (11 wickets in 22 matches)

A Zain has scalped 11 wickets in his last 22 games. A lot more will be expected from him going forward.

TRA vs BZ match captain and vice-captain choices

M Ozturk

M Ozturk is expected to be one of the standout players for his side. He has slammed 269 runs and has also scalped 21 wickets in 27 games. He could be the captaincy choice of your TRA vs BZ Dream11 Fantasy Team.

R Ghai

R Ghai has been batting at a great level. He has managed 139 runs in his last eight matches and will be looking to contribute for his side here.

5 Must-picks with players stats for TRA vs BZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats M Ozturk 269 runs and 21 wickets in 27 games R Ghai 139 runs in 8 games A Zain 11 wickets in 22 games S Kishore 17 runs in 2 games A Kaka 12 runs in 3 games

TRA vs BZ match expert tips

M Ozturk is a very reliable player and he can prove to be a safe captaincy pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

TRA vs BZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Head to Head League

TRA vs BZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: K Deepal, S Kishore

Batters: A Kaka, R Ghai, R Mia

All-rounders: G Singh, R Ahmed, M Ozturk

Bowlers: A Zain, B Roach, I Chamara

TRA vs BZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Grand League

TRA vs BZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: K Deepal, S Kishore

Batters: A Kaka, R Ghai, W Jayasuriya

All-rounders: G Singh, R Ahmed, M Ozturk

Bowlers: A Zain, B Roach, A Zawwar

