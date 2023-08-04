TRC vs WCC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s JCL T20 match – August 5, 2023

Tokyo Rangers CC (TRC) lock horns with Wyverns CC (WCC) in the fourth game of the JCL T20 2023 at Sano International Cricket Stadium in Sano on Saturday.

The two seasons have disappointing outings in the previous edition of the JCL T20. With one win in three games, they finished third in their group and missed out on the playoffs.

Here are the three players you could select as the captain/vice-captain for your TRC vs WCC Dream11 team:

#3 Habib Ahmed (TRC) - 8.5 credits

Ahmed had a great run in 2022, scoring 155 runs in eight games and taking six wickets.

This year he has scored 27 runs in three games and also picked up a wicket. Overall, he has scored 566 runs in 34 games, striking above 110 and bagging 27 wickets.

His all-round performances make him a great choice for captain/vice-captain of your TRC vs WCC Dream11 team.

#2 Aqazi Mehmood Khan (TRC) - 8.0 credits

Khan was in fine form last year, scoring 244 runs in nine T20 games at an average of 27.11. His innings include one 50 and three 25-plus knocks, striking above 130. He has also taken two wickets in five innings.

So, selecting Khan as the captain or vice-captain of your TRC vs WCC Dream11 team would be a safe choice.

#1 Shogo Kimura (WCC) - 8.5 credits

Kimura was in fine form last year, scoring 330 runs in 20 games. This year, he has scored 170 runs in seven games and has taken three wickets. Overall, he has appeared in over 70 T20 games and has scored 1422 runs at an average of 22.57, bagging one century and seven 50s.

Given his impressive T20 record, Kimura is a top choice for the captain/vice-captain of your TRC vs WCC Dream11 team.

