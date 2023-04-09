TTS vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Pro League T20 Ramadan Cup, Match 8

The eighth game of the Pro League T20 Ramadan Cup will see Titans (TTS) go up against Hurricanes (HUR) at the MIC Cricket Ground, Qatar, on Monday (April 10). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TTS vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.
Titans lost their opening game against Falcons CC by four runs and are at the bottom of Group B. Hurricanes, meanwhile, won their opening game against Tusker CC by 20 runs and are second in Group B.
TTS vs HUR Match Details
The eighth game of the Pro League T20 Ramadan Cup played on April 10 at the MIC Cricket Ground, Qatar, at 12:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section here.
Match: TTS vs HUR, Pro League T20 Ramadan Cup, Match 8
Date and Time: April 10, 2023; 12:30 am IST
Venue: MIC Cricket Ground, Qatar
TTS vs HUR Pitch Report
The track at the MIC Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score being 110.
TTS vs HUR Form Guide (Last Match)
Titans: L
Hurricanes: W
TTS vs HUR probable playing XIx for today’s match
TTS Injury/Team News
No major injury update
TTS Probable Playing XI
Afsarullah Khan, Md Foysal, Jewel Md Abdur Razzak, Mahbubur Rahman, Mahdi Al Mahmud, MD Roman Ahmed (wk), Mohammad Abu Sayed Shuvo, Mohammad Jakaria, Rafiqul Islam, Saif Khandaker(c), MD Yousuf Ali
HUR Injury/Team News
No major injury update
HUR Probable Playing XI
Abdul Kader, Amitshek Paul, Arif Nasir Uddin, Arumuga Ganesh, Ashar Mehmood, Hadi Khorasani, Naveed Akhtar, Osma Umar Hayat, Prasad Ravichandran, Raheel Sheikh (wk), Sunil Alexander (c)
TTS vs HUR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Raheel Sheikh (1 match, 0 runs, Strike Rate: 0)
Sheikh couldn't even open his account in the opening game. Nonetheless, he's a quality batter who's expected to deliver a big innings in this game.
Top Batter pick
Saif Khandaker (1 match, 21 runs, Strike Rate: 80.77)
Khandaker was excellent in the first game, scoring 21 runs at a strike rate of 80.77. He will be keen to deliver in this game too.
Top All-rounder pick
Arumuga Ganesh (1 match, 36 runs, Strike Rate: 109.1)
Ganesh is a quality all-rounder who can do well with both bat and ball. He scored 36 runs at a strike rate of 109.1 in the opening game.
Top Bowler pick
MD Yousuf Ali (1 match, 1 wicket and 12 runs, Economy Rate: 9.00 and Strike Rate: 109.09)
Yousuf could prove to be the difference between the two teams. He picked up one wicket in the opening game at an economy rate of 9.00 and scored 12 runs.
TTS vs HUR match captain and vice-captain choices
Hadi Khorasani
Khorasani is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband, as he has been in decent form with both bat and ball. He scored four runs and scalped one wicket at an economy rate of 9.5 in the opening game.
Arumuga Ganesh
Ganesh could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team. He has scored 15 runs in two games and also picked up four wickets.
Five Must-picks with players stats for TTS vs HUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Afsarullah Khan 2 wickets and 7 runs in 1 match
Mahbubur Rahman 39 runs in 1 match
MD Yousuf Ali 12 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match
Saif Khandaker 21 runs in 1 match
Jewel-Md Abdur-Razzak 3 runs in 1 match
TTS vs HUR Match Expert Tips
Afsarullah Khan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he has been in blazing form.
TTS vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 8, Head-to-Head League
TTS vs HUR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Raheel Sheikh
Batters: Saif Khandaker, Afsarullah Khan, Mahbubur Rahman, Mahbubur Rahman, Muhammad-Abu Sayed-Shuvo
All-rounders: MD-Roman Ahmed, Arumuga Ganesh, Ashar Mehmood, Jewel-Md Abdur-Razzak
Bowlers: MD Yousuf Ali
TTS vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 8, Grand League
TTS vs HUR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Raheel Sheikh
Batters: Saif Khandaker, Afsarullah Khan, Mahbubur Rahman, Mahbubur Rahman
All-rounders: MD-Roman Ahmed, Arumuga Ganesh, Ashar Mehmood, Jewel-Md Abdur-Razzak
Bowlers: MD Yousuf Ali, Abdul Kader.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.