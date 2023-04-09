TTS vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Pro League T20 Ramadan Cup, Match 8

The eighth game of the Pro League T20 Ramadan Cup will see Titans (TTS) go up against Hurricanes (HUR) at the MIC Cricket Ground, Qatar, on Monday (April 10). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TTS vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Titans lost their opening game against Falcons CC by four runs and are at the bottom of Group B. Hurricanes, meanwhile, won their opening game against Tusker CC by 20 runs and are second in Group B.

TTS vs HUR Match Details

The eighth game of the Pro League T20 Ramadan Cup played on April 10 at the MIC Cricket Ground, Qatar, at 12:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section here.

Match: TTS vs HUR, Pro League T20 Ramadan Cup, Match 8

Date and Time: April 10, 2023; 12:30 am IST

Venue: MIC Cricket Ground, Qatar

TTS vs HUR Pitch Report

The track at the MIC Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score being 110.

TTS vs HUR Form Guide (Last Match)

Titans: L

Hurricanes: W

TTS vs HUR probable playing XIx for today’s match

TTS Injury/Team News

No major injury update

TTS Probable Playing XI

Afsarullah Khan, Md Foysal, Jewel Md Abdur Razzak, Mahbubur Rahman, Mahdi Al Mahmud, MD Roman Ahmed (wk), Mohammad Abu Sayed Shuvo, Mohammad Jakaria, Rafiqul Islam, Saif Khandaker(c), MD Yousuf Ali

HUR Injury/Team News

No major injury update

HUR Probable Playing XI

Abdul Kader, Amitshek Paul, Arif Nasir Uddin, Arumuga Ganesh, Ashar Mehmood, Hadi Khorasani, Naveed Akhtar, Osma Umar Hayat, Prasad Ravichandran, Raheel Sheikh (wk), Sunil Alexander (c)

TTS vs HUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Raheel Sheikh (1 match, 0 runs, Strike Rate: 0)

Sheikh couldn't even open his account in the opening game. Nonetheless, he's a quality batter who's expected to deliver a big innings in this game.

Top Batter pick

Saif Khandaker (1 match, 21 runs, Strike Rate: 80.77)

Khandaker was excellent in the first game, scoring 21 runs at a strike rate of 80.77. He will be keen to deliver in this game too.

Top All-rounder pick

Arumuga Ganesh (1 match, 36 runs, Strike Rate: 109.1)

Ganesh is a quality all-rounder who can do well with both bat and ball. He scored 36 runs at a strike rate of 109.1 in the opening game.

Top Bowler pick

MD Yousuf Ali (1 match, 1 wicket and 12 runs, Economy Rate: 9.00 and Strike Rate: 109.09)

Yousuf could prove to be the difference between the two teams. He picked up one wicket in the opening game at an economy rate of 9.00 and scored 12 runs.

TTS vs HUR match captain and vice-captain choices

Hadi Khorasani

Khorasani is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband, as he has been in decent form with both bat and ball. He scored four runs and scalped one wicket at an economy rate of 9.5 in the opening game.

Arumuga Ganesh

Ganesh could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team. He has scored 15 runs in two games and also picked up four wickets.

Five Must-picks with players stats for TTS vs HUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Afsarullah Khan 2 wickets and 7 runs in 1 match

Mahbubur Rahman 39 runs in 1 match

MD Yousuf Ali 12 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match

Saif Khandaker 21 runs in 1 match

Jewel-Md Abdur-Razzak 3 runs in 1 match

TTS vs HUR Match Expert Tips

Afsarullah Khan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he has been in blazing form.

TTS vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 8, Head-to-Head League

TTS vs HUR Dream11 Prediction - Pro League T20 Ramadan Cup

TTS vs HUR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Raheel Sheikh

Batters: Saif Khandaker, Afsarullah Khan, Mahbubur Rahman, Mahbubur Rahman, Muhammad-Abu Sayed-Shuvo

All-rounders: MD-Roman Ahmed, Arumuga Ganesh, Ashar Mehmood, Jewel-Md Abdur-Razzak

Bowlers: MD Yousuf Ali

TTS vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 8, Grand League

TTS vs HUR Dream11 Prediction - Pro League T20 Ramadan Cup

TTS vs HUR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Raheel Sheikh

Batters: Saif Khandaker, Afsarullah Khan, Mahbubur Rahman, Mahbubur Rahman

All-rounders: MD-Roman Ahmed, Arumuga Ganesh, Ashar Mehmood, Jewel-Md Abdur-Razzak

Bowlers: MD Yousuf Ali, Abdul Kader.

Poll : 0 votes