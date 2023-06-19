TVS vs FAD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Bukhatir T20 League, Match 15

The Vision Shipping (TVS) will take on the First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAD) in the 15th match of the Bukhatir T20 League at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday, June 19. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TVS vs FAD Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 15.

The Vision Shipping and the First Abu Dhabi Bank have had contrasting tournaments so far. The Vision Shipping have been very consistent, winning three of their four games and losing only once. They are third in Group B with six points and will look to continue their winning streak.

Meanwhile, the First Abu Dhabi Bank have lost all of their four matches and are yet to get their first points on the board.

TVS vs FAD Match Details, Match 15

The Match 15 of the Bukhatir T20 League will be played on June 19 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The match is set to begin at 10.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TVS vs FAD, Bukhatir T20 League, Match 15

Date and Time: June 19, 2023, 10.00 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

TVS vs FAD Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium has produced a balanced track, which has assisted both batters and bowlers to equal degrees. Spinners could prove to be decisive on this wicket.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 168.33

Average second innings score: 148.33

TVS vs FAD Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

The Vision Shipping: W-W-W-L

First Abu Dhabi Bank: L-L-L-L

TVS vs FAD probable playing 11s for today’s match

The Vision Shipping Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

The Vision Shipping Probable Playing 11

Umer Arshad, Ali Abid, Salman Khan jr, Mohammad Nadeem, Nasir Faraz, Fayaz Dongaroan, Saqib Mahmood-I, Shahid Aziz, Muhammad Rohid, Sajjad Malook, and Fayyaz Ahmed.

First Abu Dhabi Bank Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

First Abu Dhabi Bank Probable Playing 11

Shaluka Kandanearachchi, Mohammed Tariq Zahir, Mohammed Shabbir, Naeem Uddin, Sajish Sivankutty, Waseem Manzoor Bhat, Karthik Berukodige Ramamohan, Joel Dsouza, Sayed Mujaheed, Ajan Kandammattil, and Naveen Karkera.

TVS vs FAD Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

U Arshad (4 matches, 57 runs, Strike Rate: 167.65)

U Arshad is a good choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has slammed 57 runs in four games at a strike rate of 167.65.

Top Batter pick

S Khan Jr (3 matches, 126 runs, Average: 42.00)

S Khan Jr is the leading run-scorer for The Vision Shipping. He has scored 126 runs in three games at an average of 42. He has hit two half-centuries so far.

Top All-rounder pick

S Sivankutty (4 matches, 20 runs and 5 wickets)

S Sivankutty is an exciting all-rounder who has done well with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 20 runs so far but has been the top wicket-taker for his team with five wickets in four games.

Top Bowler pick

M Rohid Khan (3 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.67)

M Rohid Khan has been bowling at a very high level. He has amassed five wickets in just three games and has also kept a wonderful economy rate of 6.67.

TVS vs FAD match captain and vice-captain choices

S Khan

S Khan is the joint-highest wicket-taker for The Vision Shipping. He has picked up five wickets in three games and has an outstanding economy rate of 4.50. He could be the captaincy choice of your TVS vs FAD Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Ali

S Ali has also claimed five wickets so far in four matches. His economy rate of 3.40 is one of the best in the entire tournament and he has been difficult to negotiate. He has also scored 29 runs at a strike rate of over 161.

5 Must-picks with players stats for TVS vs FAD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points S Ali 29 runs and 5 wickets 231 points S Khan 5 wickets 212 points M Rohid Khan 5 wickets 212 points S Khan Jr 126 runs 207 points S Sivankutty 20 runs and 5 wickets 181 points

TVS vs FAD match expert tips

S Sivankutty has also been in great form and he is an underrated player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

TVS vs FAD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 15, Head to Head League

TVS vs FAD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: U Arshad

Batters: S Khan Jr, N Uddin

All-rounders: S Khan, S Sivankutty, K Berukodige, S Mahmood

Bowlers: S Ali, M Rohid Khan, S Malook, S Mujaheed

TVS vs FAD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 15, Grand League

TVS vs FAD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: U Arshad

Batters: S Khan Jr

All-rounders: S Khan, S Sivankutty, K Berukodige, S Mahmood, U Muhammad

Bowlers: S Ali, M Rohid Khan, S Malook, S Mujaheed

