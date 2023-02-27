UAE U19 vs KUW U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Under 19 Men's CWC Asia Qualifier

The United Arab Emirates U19 (UAE U19) will lock horns with Kuwait U19 (KUWU19) in the 10th match of the ICC Under19 Men's CWC Asia Division 1 Qualifier on Tuesday, February 28. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the UAE-U19 vs KUW-U19 Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs and the pitch report.

The United Arab Emirates have played three matches in the tournament and have managed to win all of them. They are currently at the top of the points table and will look to strengthen their top spot with a win in this match.

Kuwait, on the other hand, are literally struggling with form. They have played three matches in the tournament and have lost all of them. They are languishing at the bottom of the table and need to win this match in order to get off the mark in the points table.

UAE U19 vs KUW U19 Match Details

The 10th match of the ICC Under19 Men's CWC Asia Division 1 Qualifier will be played on February 28 at the Malek Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 10.30 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: UAE U19 vs KUW U19, ICC Under - 19 Men's CWC Asia Division 1 Qualifier, Match 10

Date and Time: February 28, 2023, 10.30 am IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

UAE U19 vs SIN U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at the Malek Cricket Stadium will be good for batting. But as the game progresses, it will tend to slow down and spinners will be able to play a part in the match.

UAE U19 vs KUW U19 Probable Playing XIs for today's match

UAE Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

UAE Probable Playing XI

Aryan Saxena, Aryansh Sharma, Dhruv Parashar, Maroof Merchant, Tanish Suri, Deepak Gajraj, Aayan Khan, Harit Shetty, Harsh Desai, Ammar Badami, and Harshit Seth.

KUW U19 Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

KUW Probable Playing XI

Jude-Christopher Saldhana, Ethan-Sanjay Cheran, Saud Mohamed, Yusuf Basha, Gautham Poolakkal, Henry Thomas, Muhammad Aqif, Ahad Habier Ali, Janath Jeewanga, Talha Hassan, and Muhammad Shaheer.

UAE U19 vs KUW U19 Dream11 Match Top Pick

Wicketkeeper

Aryansh Sharma

Aryansh Sharma has been scoring runs on a consistent basis in this tournament. He is in good touch and that makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Dhruv Parashar

Dhruv Parashar has been in brilliant form this tournament. He has made match-winning contributions in the last two games and that makes him the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

Henry Thomas

Henry Thomas is in decent form. He can make valuable contributions in both innings of the match and that makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

Ammar Badami

Ammar Badami is an effective bowler. He can pick up wickets and also keep things economical in the middle overs of the innings. Badami is the best bowler pick for the match.

UAE U19 vs KUW U19 Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Aayan Khan

Aayan Khan has been in decent form with the bat. He has been in great touch and his recent form makes him the best pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Dhruv Parashar

Dhruv Parashar has played two match-winning knocks in the last two matches. He is in golden form and that makes him the safest choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for UAE U19 vs KUW U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Dhruv Parashar

Aayan Khan

Ammar Badami

Aryansh Sharma

Henry Thomas

UAE U19 vs KUW U19 match expert tips

The pitch will favor batters, especially in the initial stages. As the match goes by, spinners will come into play, so the top-order batters and spin bowlers will be the best picks for the match.

UAE U19 vs KUW U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Aryansh Sharma

Batters: Dhruv Parashar, A Khan, J Saldhana

All-rounders: A Saxena, Henry Thomas, G Poolakkal, H Shetty

Bowlers: O Rahman, Ammar Badami, A Sahil

UAE U19 vs KUW U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Aryansh Sharma

Batters: Dhruv Parashar, A Khan, J Saldhana

All-rounders: A Saxena, Henry Thomas, G Poolakkal, H Shetty

Bowlers: O Rahman, Ammar Badami, A Sahil

