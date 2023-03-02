UAE-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ICC U19 Men's CWC Asia Division 1, Match 15

The 15th game of the ICC U19 Men's CWC Asia Division 1 Qualifier will see United Arab Emirates (UAE-U19) square off against Nepal (NP-U19) at the Malek Cricket Stadium 1 in Abu Dhabi on Thursday (March 2). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the UAE-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

United Arab Emirates have won their last three games, while Nepal have also done likewise. United Arab Emirates will look to win the game, but Nepal are expected to prevail.

UAE-U19 vs NP-U19 Match Details

The 15th game of the ICC U19 Men's CWC Asia Division 1 Qualifier will be played on March 2 at the Malek Cricket Stadium 1 in Abu Dhabi at 10:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: UAE-U19 vs NP-U19, Match 15

Date and Time: March 2, 2023; 10:30 am IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Stadium 1, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Malek Cricket Stadium 1 in Abu Dhabi is a batting paradise. Bowlers who bowl in the right areas should take wickets, and spinners may come in handy. The last game here between Malaysia and Nepal saw 145 runs scored for the loss of ten wickets.

UAE-U19 vs NP-U19 Form Guide

UAE-U19 - Won their last three games

NP-U19 - Won their last three games

UAE-U19 vs NP-U19 Probable Playing XIs

UAE-U19

No injury update

Aryansh Sharma (wk), Ethan Dsouza, Aayan Khan, Deepak Gajraj, Dhruv Parashar, Aryan Saxena, Maroof Merchant, Harit Shetty, Omid Rahman, Harsh Desai, Harshit Seth

NP-U19

No injury update

Uttam Magar (wk), Gulsan Jha, Dipak Bohara, Aakash Tripathi, Dev Khanal (c), Bishal Bikram-KC, Dipesh Kandel, Arjun Kumal, Milan Bohara, Hemanta Dhami, Akash Chand

UAE-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Sharma

Sharma is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. U Magar is another good pick.

Batters

D Parashar

A Khan and Parashar are the two best batter picks. D Khanal played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

A Kumal

Kumal and D Kandel are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. H Shetty is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Chand

The top bowler picks are Chand and H Dhami. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Badami is another good pick.

UAE-U19 vs NP-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

D Parashar

Parashar bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key innings here. He has scored 178 runs and taken eight wickets in the last three games.

A Khan

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Khan the captain or vice-captain, as he bowls at the death and bat in the middle order. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has scored 42 runs and taken nine wickets in the last three games.

Five Must-Picks for UAE-U19 vs NP-U19, Match 15

A Khan

A Chand

D Parashar

A Kumal

D Kandel

United Arab Emirates Under 19 vs Nepal Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for batting, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

United Arab Emirates Under 19 vs Nepal Under 19 Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Sharma

Batters: A Khan, D Parashar, A Tripathi, D Khanal

All-rounders: D Kandel, A Kumal, H Shetty

Bowlers: A Chand, H Dhami, A Badami

United Arab Emirates Under 19 vs Nepal Under 19 Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Sharma

Batters: A Khan, D Parashar

All-rounders: D Kandel, A Kumal, H Shetty

Bowlers: A Chand, H Dhami, A Badami, M Bohara, S Bhandari

