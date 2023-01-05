UNR-W vs USB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Tripura Women's T20, Match 28

United North Riders Women (UNR-W) will take on United South Blasters Women (USB-W) in the 28th match of the Tripura Women's T20 at CAP Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Thursday, January 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the UNR-W vs USB-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

United North Riders Women and United South Blasters Women have had extremely contrasting campaigns so far. While the North Riders are atop the standings with 14 points, losing just two out of their nine matches, the South Blasters are at the bottom of the table with just four points. They have only won two games so far.

UNR-W vs USB-W Match Details, Match 28

The 28th match of the Tripura Women's T20 will be played on January 5 at the CAP Siechem Ground in Puducherry. The match is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Date and Time: 5th January 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: CAP Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

UNR-W vs USB-W Pitch Report

The track at the CAP Siechem Ground has favored the players, with low scores being common at the venue. Spinners could dominate proceedings in the middle overs.

Last 5 matches (Tripura Women's T20)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 121.2

Average second-innings score: 89.6

UNR-W vs USB-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

United North Riders Women: W-W-L-W-W

United South Blasters Women: W-W-L-L-L

UNR-W vs USB-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

United North Riders Women injury/team news

No major injury updates.

United North Riders Women Probable Playing 11

Shiuli Chakraborty (c), Puja Das, Puja Paul, Priya Sutradhar, Priya Tripura, Sebika Das, Rupali Das (wk), Juyel Bhowal, Nibedita Das, Mamita Noatia, Aditi Das.

United South Blasters Women injury/team news

No major injury updates.

United South Blasters Women Probable Playing 11

Priyanka Saha (c), Ambesha Das, Anamika Das (wk), Pushpa Jamatia, Mitashree Debnath, Bijali Das, Binalaxmi Tripura, Tumpa Das, Poulami Paul, Puspa Sinha, Chandau Mog.

UNR-W vs USB-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Das (8 matches, 107 runs, Strike Rate: 81.68)

A Das is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your UNR-W vs USB-W Dream11 fantasy team. She is the second-highest run-scorer for her side with 107 runs in eight Tripura Women's T20 games.

Top Batter pick

P Sutradhar (9 matches, 126 runs and 5 wickets)

P Sutradhar has been in great form with both the bat and ball. She has scored 126 runs in nine games in addition to taking five wickets at an amazing strike rate of 4.91.

Top All-rounder pick

P Saha (9 matches, 83 runs and 8 wickets)

P Saha has scored 83 runs and picked up eight wickets in nine games at an economy rate of 5.09.

Top Bowler pick

M Debnath (8 matches, 8 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.16)

M Debnath is the joint-leading wicket-taker for the South Blasters in the Tripura Women's T20 with eight wickets in as many games at a wonderful economy rate of 5.16.

UNR-W vs USB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Chakraborty

S Chakraborty is the United North Riders' top run-scorer with 277 runs at an average of close to 40 and a strike rate of 123.66. She has also taken 14 wickets at an average of 12.14 and an economy rate of 6.18. Chakraborty could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your UNR-W vs USB-W Dream11 fantasy team.

I Jamatia

I Jamatia is the leading run-scorer for United South Blasters Women with 348 runs in eight matches at a wonderful average of 69.60 and a strike rate of close to 120.

5 Must-picks with players stats for UNR-W vs USB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points S Chakraborty 277 runs and 14 wickets 927 points I Jamatia 348 runs 549 points P Saha 83 runs and 8 wickets 470 points P Das 63 runs and 9 wickets 468 points P Sutradhar 126 runs and 5 wickets 355 points

UNR-W vs USB-W match expert tips

S Chakraborty has been head and shoulders clear of any other player and will be an important presence in your UNR-W vs USB-W Dream11 fantasy team.

UNR-W vs USB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: A Das

Batters: I Jamatia (vc), P Sutradhar, P Paul

All-rounders: S Chakraborty (c), P Saha, P Das, A Das

Bowlers: M Debnath, J Bhowal, B Das

UNR-W vs USB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: A Das

Batters: I Jamatia, P Sutradhar, C Mog

All-rounders: S Chakraborty, P Saha (c), P Das (vc), A Das

Bowlers: M Debnath, J Bhowal, T Das

