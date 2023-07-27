VCC vs PRB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Czechia T10, Match 52

The 52nd game of the ECS Czechia T10 will see Vinohrady CC (VCC) square off against Prague Barbarians CC (PRB) at the Scott Page Field in Vinor on Thursday (July 27). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the VCC vs PRB Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Vinohrady have won four of their last 12 games, while Prague Barbarians have won five of their last 11. Vinohrady will give it their all to win the game, but Prague Barbarians are expected to prevail.

VCC vs PRB Match Details

The 52nd game of the ECS Czechia T10 will be played on Thursday at the Scott Page Field in Vinor at 12:45 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: VCC vs PRB, Match 52

Date and Time: July 27, 2023; 12:45 pm IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Vinor

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who are tactically adept should score runs. Both teams could prefer batting second. The last game here between Brno CC and Prague Tigers CC saw 199 runs scored for the loss of 13 wickets.

VCC vs PRB Form Guide

VCC - Won four of their last 12 games

PRB - Won five of their last 11 games

VCC vs PRB Probable Playing XIs

VCC

No injury update

Shoumyadeep Rakshit, Shaun Dalton (wk), Mohd Adnan (c), Nabeel Muhammad, Siddharth Goud, Shobhit Bhatia, Kristian Volek, Joe Jacob, Ollie Dennis, Nitin Meel, Abdul Muiz

PRB

No injury update

Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Robin Thakral, Vamshi Madishetty (c), Kunal Mohite, Mayank Purohit, Divyendra Singh (wk), Amritpal Rai, Prem Nandivada, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Piyush Kumar, Vishal Manay

VCC vs PRB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Adnan

Adnan is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. S Bhatia is another good pick.

Batters

V Jagannivasan

A Saini and Jagannivasan are the two best batter picks. P Nandivada played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

J Cope

T Kanhya and Cope are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. V Madishetty is another good pick.

Bowlers

P Kumar

The top bowler picks are V Manay and Kumar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. D O'Connor is another good pick.

VCC vs PRB match captain and vice-captain choices

V Jagannivasan

Jagannivasan bats in the top order and is in top form, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has earned 627 points in the last 11 games.

J Cope

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Cope the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also performs wicket-keeping duties. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 499 points in the last 12 games.

Five must-picks for VCC vs PRB, Match 52

P Kumar

V Jagannivasan

J Cope

A Saini

M Adnan

Vinohrady CC vs Prague Barbarians CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Vinohrady CC vs Prague Barbarians CC Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Adanan

Batters: V Jagannivasan, A Saini, P Nandivada

All-rounders: J Cope, T Kanhya, A Muiz, V Madishetty

Bowlers: V Manay, P Kumar, D O'Connor

Vinohrady CC vs Prague Barbarians CC Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Adanan

Batters: V Jagannivasan, A Saini, P Nandivada, V Hasa, R Goyal

All-rounders: J Cope, T Kanhya

Bowlers: V Manay, P Kumar, D O'Connor