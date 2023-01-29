VIP vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for UAE T20, Match 21

Desert Vipers (VIP) will face MI Emirates (EMI) in the 21st match of the UAE T20 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday, January 29. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the VIP vs EMI Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 21.

Desert Vipers have been on song and have begun the campaign on a strong note. They have won five of their six matches so far and their only loss came against Gulf Giants. The Vipers are on top of the table with 10 points and have recently defeated the Dubai Capitals by 12 runs.

MI Emirates, on the other hand, began the tournament on a strong note, winning all three of their matches. However, their performances have taken a jolt since then and have lost back-to-back games. They have already lost to Desert Vipers once in their most recent encounter by a margin of seven wickets.

VIP vs EMI Match Details, Match 21

The 21st match of UAE T20 will be played on January 29 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The match is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VIP vs EMI, UAE T20, Match 21

Date and Time: January 29, 2022, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Zee Cinema

VIP vs EMI Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium has a balanced wicket and both batters and bowlers are likely to find assistance here. There have been high-scoring games here recently, and spinners may prove to be important in proceedings.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 163.5

Average second innings score: 113.5

VIP vs EMI Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Desert Vipers: W-W-L-W-W

MI Emirates: L-L-W-W-W

VIP vs EMI probable playing 11s for today’s match

Desert Vipers Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Desert Vipers Probable Playing 11

Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Sam Billings (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Tom Curran, Ali Naseer, Sheldon Cottrell, Gus Atkinson, and Matheesha Pathirana.

MI Emirates Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

MI Emirates Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Waseem, Vrittya Aravind, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Najibullah Zadran, Samit Patel, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Bradley Wheal.

VIP vs EMI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Nicholas Pooran (5 matches, 165 runs, Strike Rate: 139.83)

Nicholas Pooran is a wonderful wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. The Caribbean superstar has scored 165 runs in five games at a strike rate close to 140.

Top Batter pick

Colin Munro (6 matches, 177 runs, Strike Rate: 143.90)

Colin Munro has played with responsibility and has done a great job for his side. He has hammered 177 runs at a terrific strike rate of over 143.

Top All-rounder pick

Wanindu Hasaranga (5 matches, 7 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.94)

Wanindu Hasaranga is an exceptional all-rounder in the T20 format. Surprisingly though, he hasn’t had a lot to do with the bat yet. However, Hasaranga has already taken seven wickets in five games at a strong economy rate.

Top Bowler pick

Sheldon Cottrell (6 matches, 9 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.67)

Sheldon Cottrell has been wonderful with the ball for Desert Vipers. He has already claimed nine wickets in six games at a terrific economy rate of 5.67 and has been hard to deal with.

VIP vs EMI match captain and vice-captain choices

Alex Hales

Alex Hales is the leading scorer in the tournament and has been a cut above the rest. He has already hammered 430 runs in six games at an unbelievable average of 107.50 and a terrific strike rate of 159.85.

Hales has already smashed a century and four half-centuries and should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your VIP vs EMI Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard has also been in destructive form in the competition. He is the leading run-scorer for his side with 225 runs in five matches. Pollard has an average of 75 and a jaw-dropping strike rate of over 177. He has also taken two wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for VIP vs EMI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Alex Hales 430 runs 620 points Kieron Pollard 225 runs and 2 wickets 402 points Sheldon Cottrell 9 wickets 289 points Nicholas Pooran 165 runs 280 points Wanindu Hasaranga 7 wickets 273 points

VIP vs EMI match expert tips

You can close your eyes and pick Alex Hales as the multiplier pick in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has been extremely consistent in the competition.

VIP vs EMI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 21, Head to Head League

VIP vs EMI Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Sam Billings

Batters: Alex Hales, Andre Fletcher, Colin Munro

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Tom Curran

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Gus Atkinson

VIP vs EMI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 21, Grand League

VIP vs EMI Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Sam Billings

Batters: Alex Hales, Andre Fletcher, Colin Munro

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Gus Atkinson, Trent Boult

