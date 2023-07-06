WAS vs ESS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – July 6, 2023

The first quarter-final of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 is scheduled to take place between Warwickshire and Essex at Edgbaston, Birmingham on July 6, commencing at 11.00 pm IST.

Warwickshire concluded the North Group stage as the leaders of the points table, securing an impressive record of 11 victories and three defeats. The Bears triumphed over Durham in their final group-stage match, winning by a margin of eight runs.

Meanwhile, Essex had a commendable performance in the South Group, winning eight matches and securing fourth position.

Both teams are entering the upcoming match with the momentum of a recent victory, aiming to provide an entertaining spectacle for the spectators.

Squads for WAS vs ESS:

Warwickshire

Alex Davies (C&WK), Robert Yates, Glenn Maxwell, Sam Hain, Dan Mousley, Chris Benjamin, Jacob Bethell, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Dominic Drakes, Ethan Brookes, Will Rhodes, and Ed Barnard.

Essex

Daniel Lawrence, Adam Rossington (WK), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Feroze Khushi, Paul Walter, Matthew Critchley, Daniel Sams, Simon Harmer (C), Shane Snater, Aaron Beard, Sam Cook, Ben Allison, Will Buttleman, Robin Das, Tom Westley, and Aron Nijjar.

Following are the three players you can opt for as the captain or vice-captain for the upcoming WAS vs ESS Dream11 match:

#3 Robert Yates (WAS) - 8.5 credits

Birmingham Bears v Notts Outlaws - Vitality T20 Blast

Robert Yates, a talented batter representing Warwickshire, has been in outstanding form lately. He has emerged as the highest run-scorer for his team, accumulating a total of 447 runs. Yates boasts an impressive batting average of 40.63 and a reasonable strike rate of 134.63. He has scored five half-centuries and his highest score so far is 71.

Yates has smashed four consecutive half-centuries in the last four games, which matches makes him a valuable choice as the captain or vice-captain.

#2 Matt Critchley (ESS) - 9 credits

Hampshire Hawks v Essex Eagles - Vitality Blast T20

Matt Critchley is the second-highest wicket-taker after Daniel Sams with 20 scalps in his kitty. He has a best bowling figure of 5/28 and has been quite expensive with the ball. He has also been contributing decent in the lower-middle order scoring a total of 244 runs.

Given his ability to contribute to multiple areas of the sport makes him an ideal choice for the captain/vice-captain of your WAS vs ESS Dream11 team.

#1 Daniel Sams (ESS) - 9 credits

Middlesex v Essex Eagles - Vitality Blast T20

Daniel Sams has been the most consistent performer from the Essex Eagles. He has been making vital contributions to both the batting as well as bowling department regularly. He has smashed 340 runs in the middle order at an excellent strike rate of 174.35. Daniel ranks among the top five bowlers of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 having scalped 22 wickets.

With two half-centuries and a 4-fer to his name, Sams is the top candidate for the captain of your WAS vs ESS Dream11 fantasy team.

