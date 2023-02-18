WB-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Match 24

Wellington Blaze (WB-W) will take on Northern Brave (NB-W) in the 24th match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield at the Hutt Recreation Ground in Lower Hutt on Sunday, February 19. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WB-W vs NB-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 24.

Wellington Blaze are on top of the table in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield. They have won four of their seven matches and have 25 points to their name. Wellington are undefeated as three of their matches have ended without a result. They have a three-point lead over Canterbury Women in second place. Wellington are on a two-game winning streak, defeating Northern Brave by 19 runs in the last match.

Northern Brave, on the other hand, are third in the standings. They have won two of their seven matches and have suffered defeats on four occasions. They have 12 points to their account so far and are entering this game on the back of three consecutive losses.

WB-W vs NB-W Match Details, Match 24

The Match 24 of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield will be played on February 19 at the Hutt Recreation Ground in Lower Hutt. The match is set to take place at 3.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WB-W vs NB-W, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Match 24

Date and Time: February 19, 2023, 3.00 am IST

Venue: Hutt Recreation Ground, Lower Hutt

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

WB-W vs NB-W Pitch Report

The only match that was played here previously proved to be an extremely low-scoring encounter. Teams struggled to get runs as bowling units reigned supreme.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 156

Average second innings score: 137

WB-W vs NB-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Wellington Blaze: W-W-NR-W-NR

Northern Brave: L-L-L-W-L

WB-W vs NB-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Wellington Blaze Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Wellington Blaze Probable Playing 11

RM Burns, CR King, Nicole Baird, C Knott, TMM Newton (c), LM Kasperek, Antonia Hamilton, Kate Chandler, MP Singh, DM Doughty, and XA Jetly.

Northern Brave Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Northern Brave Probable Playing 11

S Barriball, NH Patel, Lucy Boucher, CA Gurrey (c), Holly Topp, SR Naidu, Emma Baker, L Heaps, CR Sarsfield, A Wellington, and Phoebe Graham.

WB-W vs NB-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

J McFadyen (3 matches, 55 runs, Average: 18.33)

J McFadyen is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper role in your WB-W vs NB-W Dream11 Fantasy Side. She hasn’t been in the best of form over the last few games and her average has dipped as a result.

Top Batter pick

C King (5 matches, 84 runs and 6 wickets)

C King has been average with the bat, scoring only 84 runs in five matches at an average of 21. However, she has been more prolific with the ball. She has already taken six wickets at a bowling average of 12.83.

Top All-rounder pick

N Patel (4 matches, 78 runs and 7 wickets)

N Patel has been in great form with the ball in hand. She has scalped seven wickets in four games and will be looking to add more to that list. She has also scored 78 runs.

Top Bowler pick

X Jetly (5 matches, 10 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.70)

X Jetly is the leading wicket-taker for the Wellington Blaze. She has scalped 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 11.40 and an economy rate of 5.70.

WB-W vs NB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

L Kasperek

L Kasperek has been monumental for her side in both the batting and bowling departments. Kasperek is the leading run-scorer with 150 runs in four innings at an average of 37.50 and a strike rate of over 80.

She is also the second-highest wicket-taker and has taken nine wickets at an economy of five an over. She should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your WB-W vs NB-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Naidu

S Naidu is the leading wicket-taker for Northern Brave. She has registered 11 dismissals in six innings and has maintained a wonderful economy rate of 5.22.

5 Must-picks with players stats for WB-W vs NB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points L Kasperek 150 runs and 9 wickets 467 points S Naidu 11 wickets 420 points N Patel 78 runs and 7 wickets 349 points X Jetly 10 wickets 321 points N Baird 33 runs and 7 wickets 283 points

WB-W vs NB-W match expert tips

L Kasperek is a reliable name for her team and she has been in astounding form. She is a bankable multiplier pick for her Dream11 Fantasy Side.

WB-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 24, Head to Head League

WB-W vs NB-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: J McFadyen

Batters: R Burns, C King, S Barriball

All-rounders: L Kasperek, N Baird, N Patel, L Boucher

Bowlers: S Naidu, M Singh, X Jetly

WB-W vs NB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 24, Grand League

WB-W vs NB-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: J McFadyen

Batters: R Burns, C King, T Newton, S Barriball

All-rounders: L Kasperek, N Patel, L Boucher

Bowlers: S Naidu, M Singh, X Jetly

