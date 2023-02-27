WGC vs NBC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Guwahati Premier League, Match 18

The West Guwahati Club (WGC) will take on the Nabajyoti Club (NBC) in the 18th match of the Guwahati Premier League at the Judges Field in Guwahati on Monday, February 27. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the WGC vs NBC Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

The West Guwahati Club are struggling for form in the tournament. They have played five matches in the tournament and have lost all of them. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table and are in desperate need of a win.

The Nabajyoti Club, on the other hand, have played four matches in the tournament and have managed to win only one. They are fourth in the points table and much like their opponents are in desperate need of a win.

The fact that both teams will be desperately looking for a win makes this clash an exciting contest to follow. The two teams have played one match in the tournament against each other, in which the Nabajyoti Club emerged victorious by 19 runs (DLS Method).

WGC vs NBC Match Details, Guwahati Premier League

The 18th match of the Guwahati Premier League will be played on February 27 at the Judges Field in Guwahati. The match is set to take place at 5.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WGC vs NBC, Guwahati Premier League, Match 18

Date and Time: February 27, 2022, 5.00 pm IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

WGC vs NBC Pitch Report

The pitch at Judges Field has favored batters. The batters have been able to trust the bounce and play shots on the up. A high-scoring match is on the cards.

WGC vs NBC probable playing XIs for today’s match

WGC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

WGC Probable Playing XI

Rameez Rabbani, Nihar Narah, Abhishek Thakuri, Subham Mandal (c), Jitumoni Kalita, Saurav Dey, Aush Agarwal (c), Amit Yadav, Kankan Kalita, Rahl Singh, and Abir Chakraborty.

NBC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NBC Probable Playing XI

Nibir Deka, Nihar Deka, Denish Das, Bishal Roy, Rituraj Biswas, Avijit Singha Roy (c), Anurag Talukdar (wk), Dharani Rabha, Roshan Alam, Dipjyoti Saikia, and Amlanjyoti Das.

WGC vs NBC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Abhishek Thakuri

Abhishek Thakuri has been in decent form, although he is yet to go big in the tournament. Thakuri is also very good behind the stumps, which makes him the best pick from this category for the match.

Batter

Bishal Roy Jr.

Bishal Roy has been consistent with the bat in the top order. His recent run of form makes him a hot pick for the match.

All-rounder

Amlanjyoti Das

Amlanjyoti Das is a very effective bowler and picks up wickets at important junctures. He is also handy with the bat lower down the order, which makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

Dipjyoti Saikia

Dipjyoti Saikia is a very cunning bowler. He uses his variations very cleverly and often picks up wickets at crucial stages in a match. This makes him the safest bet in the bowler's category.

WGC vs NBC Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

Amlanjyoti Das

Amlanjyoti Das is a very effective all-rounder. He can be a match-winner with both the bat and the ball and this makes Das the best choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Rituraj Biswas

Rituraj Biswas could be a very important player in this match. He can change the complexion of a match with both the bat and the ball and that makes him a safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for WGC vs NBC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Rituraj Biswas

Amlanjyoti Das

D Saikia

Bishal Roy Jr.

A Thakuri

WGC vs NBC match expert tips

The pitch will be good for batting and the batters will enjoy batting in the surface for most of the match. Top-order batters and middle-order players who can play aggressively would be good picks for the match.

WGC vs NBC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: A Thakuri

Batters: N Deka, Bishal Roy Jr., R Rabbani

All-rounders: A Das, R Biswas, A Yadav-II

Bowlers: J Kalita, D Rabha, C Sarma, D Saikia

WGC vs NBC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Grand League

Poll : 0 votes