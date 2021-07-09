WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today’s fourth T20 match - July 10, 2021

West Indies Women A and Pakistan Women A will take on each other in the fourth T20 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Saturday.

Pakistan Women's A registered a hat-trick of wins in the four-match T20 series after correctly reading the pitch and conditions at the venue. The visitors have been performing very well in all three departments of the game and would love to finish the series with a clean sweep.

For West Indies Women's A, all they need to do is play for a consolation win in the final T20. They have five days time to correct their mistakes ahead of the upcoming encounter. It will be interesting to see their approach in the dead rubber.

Squads to choose from

West Indies Women A

Reniece Boyce, Shabika Gajnabi, Shanika Bruce, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Jannillea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, Caneisha Isaac, Zaida James, Japhina Joseph, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Kaysia Schultz, Steffie Soogrim, Rachel Vincent, Rashada Williams

Pakistan Women A

Javeria Khan, Rameen Shamim, Sidra Nawaz, Aliya Riaz, Aiman Anwar, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Jaweria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nahida Khan, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah

Probable Playing XIs

West Indies Women A

Reniece Boyce (wk), Cherry-Ann Fraser (c), Zaida James, Rashada Williams, Japhina Joseph, Qiana Joseph, Karishma Ramharack, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Mandy Mangru

Pakistan Women A

Najiha Alvi (wk), Kainat Imtiaz, Javeria Rauf, Kainat Hafeez, Ayesha Zafar (c), Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Rameen Shamim, Aimen Anwar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Maham Tariq

Match Details

Match: West Indies Women A vs Pakistan Women A, Fourth T20

Date and Time (IST): 10th July, 7:00 PM

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, North Sound

Pitch report

Pakistan A batters made full use of the conditions by taking their own time before going for their shots. With the wicket assisting spin in the middle overs, Pakistan's bowlers have stayed on top of the game in all three contests so far.

120 should be the average par score for this wicket, with batters toiling hard to churn out some crucial runs.

West Indies Women A vs Pakistan Women A T20 Series Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (WI-W-A vs PAK-W-A)

WI-W-A vs PAK-W-A Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Reniece Boyce, Ayesha Zafar, Omaima Sohail, Rashada Williams, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Kainat Imtiaz, Qiana Joseph, Maham Tariq, Aimen Anwar, Rameen Shamim, Zaida James

Captain: Kainat Imtiaz Vice-captain: Cherry-Ann Fraser

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Najiha Alvi, Ayesha Zafar, Javeria Rauf, Rashada Williams, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Kainat Imtiaz, Qiana Joseph, Maham Tariq, Aimen Anwar, Rameen Shamim, Jannillea Glasgow

Captain: Qiana Joseph Vice-captain: Ayesha Zafar

Edited by Diptanil Roy