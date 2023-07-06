WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Ireland-W vs West Indies-W, 2nd T20I

West Indies Women (WI-W) will take on Ireland Women (IR-W) in the second T20I of the Ireland Women's tour of West Indies at Daren Sammy National Stadium in Gros Islet on Friday, July 7. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for 2nd T20I.

West Indies managed to secure the triumph over Ireland Women in the ODI series and won 2-0. The hosts also won the first T20I and have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The first match proved to be a very close encounter that required plenty of grit from West Indies to triumph. They eventually secured the victory off the very last ball.

WI-W vs IR-W Match Details, 2nd T20I

The second T20I of Ireland Women's tour of West Indies will be played on July 07 at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in Gros Islet. The match is set to take place at 2.30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WI-W vs IR-W, Ireland Women's tour of West Indies, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: July 07, 2023, 2.30 am IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Stadium, Gros Islet

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

WI-W vs IR-W Pitch Report

The Daren Sammy National Stadium has been a high-scoring venue. Batters are expected to find a certain degree of assistance while bowlers need to be careful about their lines and lengths.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 112

Average second innings score: 113

WI-W vs IR-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

West Indies Women: W

Ireland Women: L

WI-W vs IR-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

West Indies Women Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

West Indies Women Probable Playing 11

Hayley Matthews (c), Zaida James, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Cherry Ann Fraser, and Shamilia Connell.

Ireland Women Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Ireland Women Probable Playing 11

Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Leah Paul, Mary Waldron (wk), Georgina Dempsey, Cara Murray, and Arlene Kelly.

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Hunter (1 match, 15 runs, Strike Rate: 104.14)

A Hunter is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. She scored 15 runs in the first match with a strike rate of 104.14.

Top Batter pick

G Lewis (1 match, 17 runs, Strike Rate: 130.77)

G Lewis could prove to be a very handy batter. She scored 17 runs in the first game with the help of three boundaries and had a strike rate of over 130.

Top All-rounder pick

C Fraser (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.33)

C Fraser seemed to be in good touch with the ball in the first match. She picked up two wickets in her three overs and had a strong economy rate of 7.33.

Top Bowler pick

A Fletcher (1 match, 19 runs and 1 wicket)

Although she’s better known for her skills with the ball, A Fletcher exhibited reliability with the bat as well in the first game. She slammed 19 runs in just 12 balls and also picked up a wicket.

WI-W vs IR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Matthews

H Matthews is one of the most prolific all-rounders in women’s cricket. She was the player of the match in the first T20I after scoring 37 runs and also picking up three wickets. She should definitely be the captaincy choice of your WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

A Kelly

A Kelly was also in outrageous form with the ball. She scalped three wickets at a terrific economy rate of 5.25. Kelly also hit 12 runs.

5 Must-picks with players stats for WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points H Matthews 37 runs and 3 wickets 146 points A Kelly 12 runs and 3 wickets 108 points A Fletcher 19 runs and 1 wicket 60 points C Fraser 2 wickets 52 points L Delany 34 runs 46 points

WI-W vs IR-W match expert tips

H Matthews is an extremely reliable multiplier pick for your WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd T20I, Head to Head League

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: A Hunter, S Campbelle

Batters: S Taylor, G Lewis

All-rounders: H Matthews, L Delany, O Prendergast, C Fraser

Bowlers: A Fletcher, A Kelly, C Murray

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd T20I, Grand League

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: A Hunter, S Campbelle

Batters: S Taylor, G Lewis

All-rounders: H Matthews, L Delany, O Prendergast, C Henry, C Fraser

Bowlers: A Fletcher, A Kelly

