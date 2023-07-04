WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for West Indies vs Ireland Women, 1st T20I

West Indies Women (WI-W) will be up against Ireland Women (IR-W) in the 1st T20I of the Ireland Women's tour of West Indies at Daren Sammy National Stadium in Gros Islet on Wednesday, July 5. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for 1st T20I.

West Indies managed to secure the triumph over Ireland Women in the ODI series by a 2-0 margin. They put the finishing touches to that series by winning the third ODI by six wickets. The hosts bundled out Ireland Women for 203 in 50 overs. Gaby Lewis led the line for Ireland and missed her century by just five runs. For West Indies, Stafanie Taylor stepped up with the bat and scored 79* to see them past the finish line.

WI-W vs IR-W Match Details, 1st T20I

The 1st T20I of Ireland Women's tour of West Indies will be played on July 5 at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in Gros Islet. The match is set to begin at 2.30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WI-W vs IR-W, Ireland Women's tour of West Indies, 1st T20I

Date and Time: July 5, 2023, 2.30 am IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Stadium, Gros Islet

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

WI-W vs IR-W Pitch Report

The Daren Sammy National Stadium has been a high-scoring venue. Batters are expected to find a certain degree of assistance, while bowlers need to be careful about their lines and lengths.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: NA

Matches won by bowling first: NA

Average first innings score: NA

Average second innings score: NA

WI-W vs IR-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

West Indies Women: W-W-L-L-L

Ireland Women: L-L-L-L-W

WI-W vs IR-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

West Indies Women Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

West Indies Women Probable Playing 11

Hayley Matthews (c), Zaida James, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Cherry Ann Fraser, and Shamilia Connell.

Ireland Women Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Ireland Women Probable Playing 11

Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Leah Paul, Mary Waldron (wk), Georgina Dempsey, Cara Murray, and Arlene Kelly.

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Campbelle (1047 runs and 34 wickets in 119 matches)

S Campbelle could prove to be a great wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. She has scored 1047 runs and has also scalped 34 wickets in 119 games.

Top Batter pick

S Taylor (3166 runs and 98 wickets in 113 matches)

S Taylor is a crucial player for the West Indies, especially with the bat. She led them to victory in the third ODI. Taylor has scored 3166 runs in 113 T20Is at an average of over 35. She has also taken 98 wickets with a great economy rate of 5.66.

Top All-rounder pick

O Prendergast (589 runs and 20 wickets in 34 matches)

O Prendergast could be an exciting all-round choice. She has played 34 T20Is and has scored 589 runs at a strike rate of 123.22. Prendergast has also scalped 20 wickets.

Top Bowler pick

A Fletcher (135 runs and 55 wickets in 68 matches)

A Fletcher is a reliable bowler who often gets the breakthroughs for her side. She has taken 55 wickets in 68 T20Is.

WI-W vs IR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Matthews

H Matthews is one of the most prolific all-rounders in women’s cricket. She has slammed 1581 runs at a strike rate of 104.15 and has taken 78 wickets in 82 T20Is. She should definitely be the captaincy choice of your WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

L Delany

Laura Delany has plenty of experience and she has played 89 T20Is so far. She has scored 983 runs in 89 games and has also taken 60 wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Career Stats H Matthews 1581 runs and 78 wickets in 82 T20Is L Delany 983 runs and 60 wickets in 89 T20Is S Taylor 3166 runs and 98 wickets in 113 T20Is S Campbelle 1047 runs and 34 wickets in 119 T20Is O Prendergast 589 runs and 20 wickets in 34 T20Is

WI-W vs IR-W match expert tips

H Matthews and L Delany are reliable multiplier picks for your WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st T20I, Head to Head League

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: S Campbelle

Batters: S Taylor, G Lewis

All-rounders: H Matthews, L Delany, O Prendergast, C Henry

Bowlers: A Fletcher, S Connell, A Kelly, C Murray

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st T20I, Grand League

WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: S Campbelle, M Waldron

Batters: S Taylor, G Lewis

All-rounders: H Matthews, L Delany, O Prendergast, C Henry

Bowlers: A Fletcher, S Connell, A Kelly

