WIM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for International Master League 2025, Match 5

The fifth match of the International Master League 2025 will see West Indies Masters (WIM) square off against England Masters (ENM) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Thursday, February 27. Here's all you need to know about the WIM vs ENM Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

West Indies won their first match against Australia by seven wickets. West Indies chased down a massive target of 216 runs in 19.2 overs. England, meanwhile, lost their first match to India by nine wickets.

The two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

WIM vs ENM Match Details

The fifth match of the International Master League 2025 will be played on February 27 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai at 7:30 p.m. IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WIM vs ENM, 5th Match

Date and Time: February 27, 2025; 7:30 p.m. IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a high-scoring match. The last match here between South Africa and Sri Lanka saw 363 runs scored for the loss of nine wickets.

WIM vs ENM Form Guide

WIM - W

ENM - L

WIM vs ENM Probable Playing XIs

WIM

No injury update

Chadwick Walton, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Chris Gayle, Brian Lara, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Ashley Nurse, Ravi Rampaul, Jerome Taylor, Sulieman Benn, Fidel Edwards

ENM

No injury update

Phil Mustard (wk), Tim Ambrose, Eoin Morgan, Tim Bresnan, Darren Maddy, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Monty Panesar, Chris Tremlett, Steven Finn, Chris Schofield, Ryan Sidebottom

WIM vs ENM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

P Mustard

Mustard is the best wicketkeeper pick. He's expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in recent matches. C Walton is another good option.

Batters

L Simmons

E Morgan and Simmons are the two best batter picks. L Simmons is a hard hitter who could score a lot of runs at this venue. He played well in recent matches. He scored 94 off 44in the last match. C Gayle is another good option.

All-rounders

D Smith

A Nurse and Smith are the best all-rounder picks. Smith bats in the top order and bowls. He scored 51 runs and took a wicket in the last match. T Bresnan is another good option.

Bowlers

R Rampaul

The top bowler picks J Taylor and Rampaul, who has taken two wickets in the last match. C Schofield is another good option.

WIM vs ENM match captain and vice-captain choices

L Simmons

Simmons is the most crucial pick from the West Indies, as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He bats in the top order.

D Smith

Smith is one of the most crucial picks from the West Indies Masters squad. He's in top form. He bats in the top order and bowls.

Five must-picks for WIM vs ENM, 5th Match

D Smith

L Simmons

C Gayle

E Morgan

R Rampaul

West Indies Masters vs England Masters Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it's advisable to make a team accordingly. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain could be the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

West Indies Masters vs England Masters Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: C Walton, P Mustard

Batters: L Simmons, E Morgan, B Lara, C Gayle

All-rounders: D Smith, A Nurse, T Bresnan

Bowlers: R Rampaul, J Taylor

West Indies Masters vs England Masters Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: P Mustard

Batters: L Simmons, E Morgan, B Lara, C Gayle

All-rounders: D Smith, A Nurse, T Bresnan

Bowlers: R Rampaul, J Taylor, C Schofield

