WPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 10 - UPW vs MI | WPL Fantasy Tips

UP Warriorz (UPW) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the tenth game of WPL 2023 on Sunday (March 12) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

I made one extra move in the last game, bringing Jess Jonassen in for Nat-Sciver Brunt, but sadly, it didn't work out.

Players playing in Match 9: Jemimah Rodrigues (DC) (9 Credits), Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits), Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC) (9 Credits), Ashleigh Gardner (GG) (ALL) (10.5 Credits), Jess Jonassen (ALL) (DC) (8.5 Credits), Harleen Deol (BAT) (GG) (8 Credits), and Tanuja Kanwar (BOWL) (GG) (6 Credits)

Captain: Ashleigh Gardner | Vice-Captain: Jess Jonassen

WPL 2023 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game

I have four players from this game in my team and will make three regular and one uncapped transfer in this gane.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST, Sunday, March 12

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3. | Transfers Remaining: 23.

1) Jemimah Rodrigues (DC) (9 Credits) - OUT | Nat-Sciver Brunt (MI) (ALL) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Ashleigh Gardner (GG) (ALL) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) (10.5 Credits) - IN

3) Jess Jonassen (ALL) (DC) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Hayley Matthews (MI) (ALL) (9 Credits) - IN

4) Tanuja Kanwar (BOWL) (GG) (6 Credits) - OUT | Shreyanka Patil (BOWL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

I, feeling a bit anxious about making three transfers in this game despite already having four players, but I have to bring Nat-Sciver Brunt in after I took her out for a punt that didn't work in the DC-GG game. MI's all-rounders have scored WPL Fantasy points for fun, so it's difficult to decide which player to back in which game. Hayley Matthews is a must-have, so it'll be interesting to see if she can keep her excellent run going.

Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone will be the key for UP Warriorz if they want to have any chance against the MI juggernaut. I already have Ecclestone in my team, but Deepti's four overs of off-spin and her batting could make her a good captaincy option too.

Lastly, as I already have seven players from this game, I'm opting to use the uncapped transfer to bring Shreyanka Patil in from the DC-RCB match up-next.

WPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 10 - UPW vs MI: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2023 Fantasy team for Match 10 - UPW vs MI

Players playing in Match 10: Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) (ALL) (10 Credits), Hayley Matthews (MI) (ALL) (9 Credits), Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (6 Credits), Yastika Bhatia (WK) (MI) (8 Credits), Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) (UPW) (9.5 Credits), Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) (10.5 Credits), and Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits)

Once again, I'm presented with too many good captaincy options, and I fear I'll end up choosing the wrong one.

Hayley Matthews seems like the right answer to the captaincy question, considering how successful she has been so far. However, I am tempted by Deepti Sharma and Nat-Sciver Brunt too. This won't be an easy decision to take.

Other Players

Shreyanka Patil (BOWL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 11

Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 11

Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 11

Harleen Deol (BAT) (GG) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 12

