WPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 12 - MI vs GG | WPL Fantasy Tips

Mumbai Indians (MI) square off against Gujarat Giants (GG) in the 12th game of WPL 2023 on Tuesday (March 14) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

I already have five players from this fixture on my team and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST; Tuesday, March 14

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 19

1) Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits) - OUT | Ashleigh Gardner (GG) (ALL) (10.5 Credits) - IN

2) Meg Lanning (BAT) (DC) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Hayley Matthews (MI) (ALL) (9 Credits) - IN

3) Komal Zanzad (BOWL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits) - OUT | Tanuja Kanwar (BOWL) (GG) (6 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer)

The Mumbai Indians' two fixtures were in close proximity, and that means I already have five players from this fixture. Four of them are from MI, with GG's Harleen Deol the exception. I don't plan to do anything out of the ordinary with my moves here and am bringing in Ashleigh Gardner and Hayley Matthews, two very important all-rounders for their respective team.

Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Kim Garth or even Laura Wolvaardt could be decent punts, though. If I feel like I have nothing to lose this season anyway, I could consider making such moves.

As for the uncapped transfer, it's Tanuja Kanwar who I'm persisting with. The left-arm spinner is yet to pick up a wicket in any of the games since the opener, and I'm hoping she can break that wicketless streak against the MI batters.

WPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 12 - MI vs GG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2023 fantasy team for Match 12 - MI vs GG

Players playing in Match 12: Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) (ALL) (10 Credits), Hayley Matthews (MI) (ALL) (9 Credits), Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (6 Credits), Yastika Bhatia (WK) (MI) (8 Credits), Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits), Harleen Deol (BAT) (GG) (8 Credits), Ashleigh Gardner (GG) (ALL) (10.5 Credits), Tanuja Kanwar (BOWL) (GG) (6 Credits)

Yet another Mumbai Indians game, and I see the amount of viable captaincy options rise to a point where it almost forces me into indecision. I also can no longer pretend that Saika Ishaque isn't a good captaincy pick, with her exploits with the ball seeming really consistent.

Apart from her, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ashleigh Gardner and Hayley Matthews are all solid captaincy options. To not complicate it any further, I'm excluding Harmanpreet Kaur, as she doesn't bowl, and the top 3 often don't leave her with much to do.

Other Players

Shreyanka Patil (BOWL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 13

Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 13

Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 14

