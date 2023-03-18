WPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 15 - MI vs UPW | WPL Fantasy Tips

Mumbai Indians (MI) and UP Warriorz (UPW) lock horns in the first game of a doubleheader of WPL 2023, on Saturday (March 18) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

RCB and GG face off in the other game.

Players playing in Match 14: Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits), Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC) (9 Credits), Shikha Pandey (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits), Harleen Deol (BAT) (GG) (8 Credits), Ashleigh Gardner (GG) (ALL) (10.5 Credits), and Tanuja Kanwar (BOWL) (GG) (6 Credits)

Captain: Ashleigh Gardner | Vice-Captain: Marizanne Kapp

WPL 2023 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game

I already have five players from this fixture and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 03:30 pm IST; Saturday, March 18

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 12

1) Ashleigh Gardner (GG) (ALL) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Nat-Sciver Brunt (MI) (ALL) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Marizanne Kapp (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits) - OUT | Hayley Matthews (MI) (ALL) (9 Credits) - IN

3) Shikha Pandey (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits) - OUT | Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer)

I'm keeping it relatively simple with my transfers once again and am not making any funky differential moves.

While I would've liked to retain Ashleigh Gardner ahead of the Giants' upcoming game against RCB, the extra overseas player in Alyssa Healy prevents me from bringing in Hayley Matthews and Nat-Sciver Brunt. Therefore, the GG all-rounder is one of the players who makes way.

The fixtures ahead are a bit twisted, with the Gujarat Giants playing back-to-back games in M16 and M17, so players need to double down on their players when the time comes.

While I wanted to take out all my DC players, I was forced to retain Shafali Verma due to a lack of quality batting options from either side in this fixture. I should replace her with Sophie Devine or Laura Wolvaardt in the next game.

As for the uncapped transfer, the impressive Asha Shobana takes that spot after her crucial spell against UPW in RCB's previous game.

WPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 15 - MI vs UPW: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2023 fantasy team for Match 15 - MI vs UPW

Players playing in Match 15: Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) (ALL) (10 Credits), Hayley Matthews (MI) (ALL) (9 Credits), Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (6 Credits), Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits), Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) (UPW) (9.5 Credits), Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) (10.5 Credits), and Alyssa Healy (WK) (UPW) (10 Credits)

I have plenty of captaincy options to contend with from both teams, with the MI options the more attractive, given their stellar form.

However, an afternoon game on a somewhat used pitch at the DY Patil Stadium could bring the UPW spinners into play, and this could well be a close game. I will take my final captaincy call post the toss.

Other Players

Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 16

Tanuja Kanwar (BOWL) (GG) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 16

Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 18

Harleen Deol (BAT) (GG) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 16

Poll : 0 votes