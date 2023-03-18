WPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 16 - RCB vs GG | WPL Fantasy Tips

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Giants (GG) face off in the second game of a doubleheader in WPL 2023 on Saturday (March 18) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Players playing in Match 15: Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) (ALL) (10 Credits), Hayley Matthews (MI) (ALL) (9 Credits), Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (6 Credits), Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits), Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) (UPW) (9.5 Credits), Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) (10.5 Credits), and Alyssa Healy (WK) (UPW) (10 Credits)

WPL 2023 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game

I have three players from this game in my team and will make three regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST; Saturday (March 18)

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3. | Transfers Remaining: 9

1) Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) (ALL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Ashleigh Gardner (GG) (ALL) (10.5 Credits) - IN

2) Hayley Matthews (MI) (ALL) (9 Credits) - OUT | Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits) - IN

3) Shafali Verma (BAT) (DC) (9 Credits) - OUT | Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) (10.5 Credits) - IN

4) Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (6 Credits) - OUT | Shreyanka Patil (BOWL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer)

With Gujarat Giants playing back-to-back games, I may have to load up a bit more on their players, but for now, I'm sticking with the following transfers. With my overseas player restriction, I can afford only one overseas star from GG, and that has to be Ash Gardner, with Ellyse Perry a must-have from RCB.

I'm backing Smriti Mandhana to finally come good this season and am drafting her in place of Shafali Verma. While I will most certainly not captain her, I'm hoping the RCB captain to deliver in this fixture.

As for the uncapped transfer, it was a toss-up between the POTM winner from the previous game, Kanika Ahuja, and Shreyanka Patil. I've gone for the latter, as she gets more overs with the ball.

WPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 16 - RCB vs GG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2023 fantasy team for Match 16 - RCB vs GG

Players playing in Match 16: Harleen Deol (BAT) (GG) (8 Credits), Ashleigh Gardner (GG) (ALL) (10.5 Credits), Smriti Mandhana (BAT) (RCB) (10.5 Credits), Shreyanka Patil (BOWL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits), Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits), Asha Shobana (ALL) (RCB) (5.5 Credits), and Tanuja Kanwar (BOWL) (GG) (6 Credits)

While I do have seven players from this game, I'm only really considering Ashleigh Gardner and Ellyse Perry as serious captaincy contenders.

In case I decide to make another transfer and bring in a Gujarat Giants player in like Kim Garth or Laura Wolvaardt, I will go with Gardner and Perry as my captain and vice-captain respectively.

Other Players

Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 18

Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) (UPW) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 17

Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 17

Alyssa Healy (WK) (UPW) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 17

