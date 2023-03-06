WPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 4 - MI vs RCB | WPL Fantasy Tips

Royal Challengers Bangalore take on the Mumbai Indians in the fourth game of WPL 2023 on Monday (March 6) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

While I kept my changes same as for game three, I had opted for Ellyse Perry over Smriti Mandhana for game two and retained her and took Richa Ghosh out.

Players playing in Match 3: Kiran Navgire (BAT) (UPW) (7 Credits), Ashleigh Gardner (GG) (ALL) (10.5 Credits), Tanuja Kanwer (BOWL) (GG) (6 Credits), Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) (UPW) (9.5 Credits), Alyssa Healy (WK) (UPW) (10 Credits), Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) (10.5 Credits)

Captain: Ashleigh Gardner | Vice-Captain: Deepti Sharma

WPL 2023 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game

Credits in the bank: 0

I have four players from this game and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST; Monday, March 6

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 43

1) Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) (UPW) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) (ALL) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Ashleigh Gardner (GG) (ALL) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Amelia Kerr (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits) - IN

3) Tanuja Kanwer (BOWL) (GG) (6 Credits) - OUT | Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (6 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer)

I want to make an extra transfer for this WPL game, especially to bring in an opener on what will be an excellent batting wicket. However, whether I make that move will depend on the toss and pitch report.

As for the transfers I have made, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr are must-haves at this point, especially with the former coming out to bat at No.3. Kerr is one of the best leg-spinners in the world, so it was not surprising to see her pick up wickets, especially considering the match situation.

Saika Ishaque also impressed in the first WPL game against Gujarat, but it won't be that easy against a better RCB batting lineup. As for the transfers out, GG have a two-game gap before their next game, so that's why I'm removing Gardner. I needed to take another overseas player out to get Kerr, but with there being no keeper other than Healy, I had to take Ecclestone out instead.

WPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 4 - MI vs RCB: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2023 Fantasy team for Match 4 - MI vs RCB

Players playing in Match 4: Harmanpreet Kaur (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits), Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) (ALL) (10 Credits), Pooja Vastrakar (BOWL) (MI) (8.5 Credits), Renuka Singh (RCB) (9 Credits), Ellyse Perry (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits), Amelia Kerr (MI) (ALL) (9 Credits), Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (6 Credits)

Plenty of captaincy options are there once again, but it's the MI all-rounders who catch my eye. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr are looking extremely likely, but the toss may swing me towards Ellyse Perry.

Other Players

Jemimah Rodrigues (DC) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs UPW, Match 5

Kiran Navgire (BAT) (UPW) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 5

Alyssa Healy (WK) (UPW) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 5

Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UPW) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 5

