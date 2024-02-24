WPL 2024 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 2 - RCB vs UPW | WPL Fantasy Tips

The Royal Challengers Bangalore take on the UP Warriorz in the second game of WPL 2024 on Saturday, February 24, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

With Titas Sadhu not in DC's playing XI, I had to make some changes to my initial transfer plan, picking Shikha Pandey and Ekta Bisht instead of Shreyanka Patil and Titas Sadhu respectively.

WPL 2024 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 1: Yastika Bhatia (MI) (8.5 Credits), Meg Lanning (DC) (10.5 Credits), Shikha Pandey (ALL) (DC) (8.5 Credits), Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits), Saika Ishaque (BOWL) (MI) (8 Credits), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI) (10.5 Credits)

Captain: Nat Sciver-Brunt. | Vice-Captain: Hayley Matthews.

Total Points: 344.

Credits Remaining: 0.5.

I am sticking to making only one transfer ahead of this game as I intend to make five or six ahead of the next MI-GG match, where I plan to use my 2X booster.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST; Saturday, February 24

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 1 | Transfers Remaining: 49.

1) Meg Lanning (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) (UPW) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Shikha Pandey (ALL) (DC) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Disha Kasat (BAT) (RCB) (5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer)

The shortage of good batting options could hurt WPL Fantasy players this season, and after investing in Meg Lanning, who takes up an overseas slot, I'm forced to bring Disha Kasat from RCB in as my uncapped transfer.

As for the other move, I'm opting to bring UPW bowling all-rounder Sophie Ecclestone in for Shikha Pandey. While Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine are also decent prospects, Ecclestone's bowling abilities, especially at the death, and her batting, make her a more reliable Fantasy option on paper.

With four players already in the team, I will have six for this game, and without removing any players from MI, I'm well set to play the 2X Booster in the next MI-GG game.

WPL Fantasy 2024 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 2 - RCB vs UPW: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best WPL 2024 Fantasy Team for Match 2 - RCB vs UPW.

Players playing in Match 2: Tahlia McGrath (UPW) (10 Credits), Smriti Mandhana (RCB) (10.5 Credits), Sophie Ecclestone (BOWL) (UPW) (10 Credits), Ekta Bisht (BOWL) (RCB) (8 Credits), Shweta Sehrawat (BAT) (UPW) (7 Credits), Disha Kasat (BAT) (RCB) (5 Credits)

The two uncapped players and Ekta Bisht don't really seem like good captaincy options. That leaves me with Smriti Mandhana and the two UPW all-rounders as prime captaincy options.

Tahlia McGrath is my first-choice captaincy pick, and based on her points potential, I'm likely to go with Ecclestone over Mandhana as the vice-captain.

Other Players

Yastika Bhatia (MI) (WK) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 3

Saika Ishaque (MI) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 3

Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) (ALL) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 3

Hayley Matthews (MI) (ALL) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GG, Match 3

Meghna Singh (GG) (BOWL) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 3