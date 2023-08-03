WTG vs ZNCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Switzerland T10, Match 16

The 16th game of the ECS Switzerland T10 will see Wettingen (WTG) square off against Zurich Nomads CC (ZNCC) at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen on Thursday, August 3. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the WTG vs ZNCC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Wettingen have won two of their last three games while Zurich Nomads are winless in two. The Nomads will give it their all to win the game, but Wettingen are expected to prevail.

WTG vs ZNCC Match Details

The 16th game of the ECS Switzerland T10 will be played on August 3 at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen at 12:15 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WTG vs ZNCC, Match 16

Date and Time: August 3, 2023; 12:15 pm IST

Venue: Stadiom Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters who're tactically talented should score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second. The last game played here between Zurich Lions and Zurich Crickets saw 236 runs scored for the loss of 14 wickets.

WTG vs ZNCC Form Guide

WTG - Won two of their last three games

ZNCC - Won none of their last two games

WTG vs ZNCC Probable Playing XIs

WTG

No injury update

Qaium Sharifzai, Abedurahman Haleem, Nithusan Manikkavasakar, Nareshkumar Thangavadivel, Thivagaran Selvanayagam, Gushalavan Santhirasekeramlavan, kanthaseelan Kanthan (wk), Muhammad Akhtar, Mahbobullah Chakari, Pacha Sibratullah, Perinpam Yogenthiran (c)

ZNCC

No injury update

Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Faheem Nazir, Qateel Zabiullah, Samiullah Sikandari, Arbab Khan, Azeem Nazir (c), Jawed Danesh (wk), Hassan Ahmed, Idrees Tariq, Ziaullah Amarkhel, Amjad Rahmani

WTG vs ZNCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Akhter

Akhter is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. H Ahmed is another good pick.

Batters

O Zabiullah

S Sikandari and Zabiullah are the two best batter picks. Q Sharifzai played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

F Nazir

Nazir and N Thangavadivel are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. T Selvanayagam is another good pick.

Bowlers

N Manikkavasakar

The top bowler picks are Manikkavasakar and T Thanabalasingham. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. P Yogenthiran is another good pick.

WTG vs ZNCC match captain and vice-captain choices

T Selvanayagam

Selvanayagam bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has earned 132 points in the last two games.

P Yogenthiran

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Yogenthiran the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and bowls. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 149 points in the last two games.

Five must-picks for WTG vs ZNCC, Match 16

N Thangavadivel

P Yogenthiran

T Selvanayagam

M Akhtar

F Nazir

Wettingen vs Zurich Nomads CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Wettingen vs Zurich Nomads CC Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Akhtar, H Ahmed

Batters: O Zabiullah, S Sikandari

All-rounders: N Thangavadivel, T Selvanayagam, A Nazir, F Nazir

Bowlers: N Manikkavasakar, P Yogenthiran, T Thanabalasingham

Wettingen vs Zurich Nomads CC Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Akhtar, H Ahmed

Batters: O Zabiullah, S Sikandari

All-rounders: N Thangavadivel, T Selvanayagam, A Nazir, F Nazir, G Santhirasekaram

Bowlers: N Manikkavasakar, P Yogenthiran