WTG vs ZUCC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECS Switzerland T10 match – August 1, 2023

The tenth game of the 2023 ECS Switzerland T10 will get underway on August 1 between Wettingen (WTG) and Zurich Crickets (ZUCC) at Grundenmoos Cricket Ground at 4:15 pm IST. Both teams will be playing their second game of the tournament.

As per the ECS Switzerland T10 schedule, each team will play the other once in a round-robin format. The top five teams will qualify for the playoffs, which comprise Eliminator 1, Eliminator 2, Qualifier and the final. The final will be on August 11.

On that note, here's a quick rundown of the top three players you should choose as a captain or a vice-captain in your WTG vs ZUCC Dream11 team:

#3 Nicolas Henderson (ZUCC) - 7 credits

Nicolas has played for Switzerland in T20Is. He has a high score of 24 in T10 cricket and is known for his acrobatic glovework skills behind the stumps.

He has made an appearance at the highest level, which makes him a very valuable asset. He's someone worth including in your WTG vs ZUCC Dream11 team as a captain or vice-captain.

#2 Enamullah Hashimi (WTG) - 8.5 credits

Hashimi is a very crafty bowler who has a knack for picking up wickets at crucial junctures. At the domestic level, he has claimed four wickets, including best figures of 2-44, averaging 23 in the T20 format.

Enamullah can spearhead any bowling attack. Considering his ability to deliver timely blows, he could be someone worth trying in your WTG vs ZUCC Dream11 team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Abdullah Zahir (ZUCC) - 8.5 credits

Zahir is an immaculate medium-pace bowler who can trouble batters early on. He maintains an impressive average of 21 in the format and has best figures of 2-16 at a remarkable strike rate of just 12.

Zahir is loaded with extraordinary talent with immense potential. Considering the same, he should feature in your WTG vs ZUCC Dream11 team as captain or vice-captain.