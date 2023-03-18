ZCT vs IPR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Rwanda T10, Match 2

The second game of the Rwanda Men's T10 will see Zonic Tigers (ZCT) square off against IPRC Kigali CC (IPR) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City on Saturday (March 18). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ZCT vs IPR Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first game of the season. IPRC Kigali will give their all to win, but the Tigers are expected to prevail.

ZCT vs IPR Match Details

The second game of the Rwanda Men's T10 will be played on March 18 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City at 3:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ZCT vs IPR, Match 2

Date and Time: March 18, 2023; 3:00 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score. Both teams could prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

ZCT vs IPR Form Guide

ZCT - Will be playing their first game

IPR - Will be playing their first game

ZCT vs IPR Probable Playing XIs

ZCT

No injury update

Ivan Thawithemwira (wk), Namuhoranye Chris Yussuf, Wilson Niyitanga, Brian Asaba, Kwizera Onesme, Nziza Jasper, Rodrigue Niyomugabo, Martin Akayezu, Steven Ntwali, Uwiduhaye Eric, Ignace Ntirenganya

IPR

No injury update

Aime Mucyodusenge (wk), Mugisha Bertin, Abimbabazi Eloi Loic, Niyomugabo isaie, Jean Pierre Rukundo, Emile Rukiriza, Ndayishimiye Theophile, Rukundo Confiance, Giraneza Althimon, Iradukunda Jean Michel, Rindiro Blaise Romeo

ZCT vs IPR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

I Thawithemwira

Thawithemwira is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. A Mucyodusenge is another good pick.

Batters

B Asaba

J Hakizimana and Asaba are the two best batter pick. M Bertin played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

M Akayezu

D Gumyusenge and Akayezu are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. E Rukiriza is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Coulter

The top bowler picks are I Ntirenganya and I Mugisha. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. E Kubwimana is another good pick.

ZCT vs IPR match captain and vice-captain choices

B Asaba

Asaba bats in the top order and also bowls his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a crucial role here.

M Akayezu

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Akayezu the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and bowls at the death. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams.

Five Must-Picks for ZCT vs IPR, Match 2

M Akayezu

B Asaba

J Hakizimana

E Ntirenganya

D Gumyusenge

Zonic Tigers vs IPRC Kigali CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Zonic Tigers vs IPRC Kigali CC Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: I Thawithemwira

Batters: B Asaba, J Hakizimana, M Bertin

All-rounders: D Gumyusenge, M Akayezu, E Rukiriza, N Theophile

Bowlers: I Ntirenganya, R Kubwimana, I Mugisha

Zonic Tigers vs IPRC Kigali CC Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: I Thawithemwira

Batters: B Asaba, J Hakizimana, A Eloi Loic

All-rounders: D Gumyusenge, M Akayezu, E Rukiriza, N Theophile, E Niyonshuti

Bowlers: I Ntirenganya, R Kubwimana

