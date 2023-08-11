ZCT vs RG Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Rwanda OD – August 12, 2023

Zonic Tigers (ZCT) and Right Guards CC (RG) lock horns in the first match of the Rwanda OD on Saturday, August 12, at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda.

The upcoming tournament is expected to be an absolute cracker. There are plenty of players of international stature who will take part. Some high-quality games are expected to take place during the course of the championship.

On that note, here are three players who could be picked as captain or vice-captain for your ZCT vs RG Dream11 team.

#3 Martin Akayezu (ZCT) – 9 credits

Akayezu is an effective all-rounder and should be picked in fantasy teams for the ZCT vs RG game.

In 34 innings from 40 T20Is, he has scored 255 runs at an average of 8.50 and a strike rate of 98.83 with a top score of 51. Akayezu has also picked up 36 wickets in 32 innings at an economy rate of 7.71 and has two four-wicket hauls to her name.

#2 Chance Ibyishaka (RG) – 7.5 credits

Chance Ibyishaka is a handy all-rounder, so one should pick him in the fantasy teams for the ZCT vs RG match.

He has shown his class in the Rwanda Men’s T10 League and Rwanda T20 League. Although there's very little data available about him, he's good enough to fetch handsome fantasy points in the upcoming game.

#1 Clinton Rubagumya (RG) – 8.5 credits

Clinton Rubagumya is an experienced campaigner, so there's no reason why fantasy users should pick him for their ZCT vs RG fantasy team.

In 41 games, he has scored 392 runs at an average of 12.25 and a strike rate of 86.34 with a top score of 40. Rubagumya has picked up a total of 33 wickets in 41 games at an economy rate of 7.14.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in the ZCT vs RG match? Martin Akayezu (ZCT) Clinton Rubagumya (RG) 0 votes