ZGS vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 18

The 18th game of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League will see Z Games Strikers (ZGS) square off against the Kabul Zalmi Live Stars (KZLS) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday (April 27). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ZGS vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The Strikers have lost their last two games, while the Live Stars have also fared likewise. The Strikers will give it their all to win the game, but the Zalmi Live Stars are expected to prevail.

ZGS vs KZLS Match Details

The 18th game of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League will be played on April 27 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 10:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ZGS vs KZLS, Match 18

Date and Time: April 27, 2023, 10:00 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last game here between Valley Boyz and UAE Champions saw 353 runs scored for the loss of 16 wickets.

ZGS vs KZLS Form Guide

ZGS - L L

KZLS - L L

ZGS vs KZLS Probable Playing XIs

ZGS

No injury update

Ahaan Fernandes, Shahrukh Amin, RS Panoly (c), Muhammed Ismail, Umer Yasin, Sagheer Afridi, Sardar Bahzad, Nilansh Keswani, Nadir Hussain, Safeer Tariq, Lovepreet Singh (wk)

KZLS

No injury update

Yasir Khan, Amjad Gul- II (c), Niaz Khan-I, Abdul Lateef, Wasim Akram, Riaz Khaliq, Ayush Chauhan, Masood Gurbaz (wk), Abdullah Khan, Saifullah Noor, Abdul Khaliq

ZGS vs KZLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Khan

Khan is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. M Gurbaz is another good pick.

Batters

A Fernandes

Fernandes and S Bahzad are the two best batter picks. F Nawaz played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

R Panoly

A Abdulmateen and anoly are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Gul is another good pick.

Bowlers

N Keswani

The top bowler picks are R Khaliq and Keswani. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. N Hussain is another good pick.

ZGS vs KZLS match captain and vice-captain choices

R Panoly

Panoly bats in the top order and also bowls his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here.

A Abdulmateen

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Abdulmateen the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and also bowls. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has scored 43 runs and taken two wickets in the last two games.

Five Must-Picks for ZGS vs KZLS, Match 18

A Abdulmateen

A Gul

R Panoly

R Khaliq

N Keswani

Z Games Strikers vs Kabul Zalmi Live Stars Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Z Games Strikers vs Kabul Zalmi Live Stars Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Khan

Batters: F Nawaz, S Bahzad, A Fernandes

All-rounders: R Panoly, A Gul, A Abdulmateen

Bowlers: N Keswani, R Khaliq, N Hussain, A Shetty

Z Games Strikers vs Kabul Zalmi Live Stars Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Khan

Batters: F Nawaz, A Fernandes

All-rounders: R Panoly, A Gul, A Abdulmateen, S Amin, G Fernandes

Bowlers: N Keswani, R Khaliq, N Hussain

