10 footballers hated by their own fans

Here we look at 10 footballers who were hated by the fans of the clubs they played at.

by Akshay Pai Top 5 / Top 10 26 Feb 2017, 20:47 IST

With the sense of loyalty among both the footballers and the boards of clubs at a bare minimum these days, it should be no surprise to see that a professional’s career can often be nomadic, hopping from one club to another when their fortunes wane.

However, many manage to establish a sort of cult-like status within the fan base, becoming favourites of the crowd for their performances on the pitch; you only need to look at someone like Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Ronaldo Nazario to know that you can be incredibly popular without being entirely loyal to one club.

And yet, the other side of the spectrum sees players who managed to get themselves absolutely hated by their own fans, whether it is through some silly antics or trying to hold the club hostage for a higher salary or trying to force their way out of the club.

#10 Maximiliano Maciel

Maciel would be beaten by club ultras after confronting the sporting director (image credits: TyC Sports)

Argentinian 4th division side, Argentino de Merlo was in deep trouble back in 2015. Financial problems meant that the board couldn’t afford to pay their players and the squad became increasingly disgruntled after 2 months without wages.

Eventually, the club officials told the players that they would be paid after a particular training session; but the board would go back on their word once again. Maciel would go on to confront the sporting director, but would get slapped in the face for his troubles.

If that wasn’t enough, the sporting director phoned in a bunch of club ultras, and 3 cars full of these ultras would arrive just a few minutes later – proceeding to beat Maciel and his teammates with sticks. They would then steal the players’ wallets and phones and Maciel would go on to quit football as a result.