Real Madrid FC is one of the most valuable sports team in the world and they certainly don't hesitate to spend the money on valuable transfers and new-signings. According to the Forbes.com, currently valued for the top spot is the Spanish giant—Real Madrid $4.09 billion (and Barcelona $4.06 billion). Real Madrid is often known for their mastery in the signings of the players.

The Los Blancos have assembled a team of world beaters at tremendous prices, cherry-picked by the president Florentino Pérez himself. Perez is not afraid to splash the cash in the signing of top-stars and has proved it by making marquee signings such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, and David Beckham.

Real Madrid has broken the world record transfer fee multiple times but Who are the 10 Most Expensive Signings In Real Madrid' History? Read On to uncover them!

#10 David Beckham

He was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame in 2008

Former Paris SG player, David Beckham has played for many clubs which includes Manchester United, Preston North End, Real Madrid, Milan, LA Galaxy, Paris Saint-Germain. Also, he has played for England Football team as an outfield player.

Before signing to Real Madrid he played for Manchester United. Manchester United was seen keen to sell Beckham to Barcelona as the transfer window approached in the summer of 2003. The two clubs even announced that they reached a deal for Beckham's transfer, but instead he joined reigning Spanish champions Real Madrid for £24.5million on a four-year contract.

He became the first English player to win league titles in four countries. He won 19 major trophies in his 20-year career before retiring on July-1-2013.

David is a global ambassador for the sport, Beckham is regarded as a British cultural icon. Also, in 2008 he was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame.

