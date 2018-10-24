Premier League 2018-19: 10 Summer signings who have struggled to get going

Ishu Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 83 // 24 Oct 2018, 14:48 IST

Fred has not been consistent so far this season

The Premier League is widely known for its unpredictable, agonistic and fast-paced nature. It serves the football fraternity with a premium brand of exhilarating, mouth-watering football week-in-week-out.

On one day, a club might be writing its own history whereas on the other, it might be facing skittish battles to reserve their status in this arduous league. What goes into the development of a team? Well, most definitely, its the cohesion between the players, a master tactician to lead them, fans and individual potential.

The individual potential of players is a major talking point. Every transfer window, the teams look to strengthen their ranks and replace one type of a player with another who possesses better quality. A team might also beef up their squad as per the demands of the manager's desired squad structure and style of play.

While some teams spend big and rely on their new signings to achieve targets, other opt for different routes in their quest to success. The Premier League has seen some world-class players enter and leave the scene this season. Some of them who have switched to English football have already started to make a telling impact.

On the other hand, others have either been shorn of opportunities or simply have not been able to find their feet. Whether it is lack of favour from their gaffer, personal morale or simply a dip in performance levels, these players have failed to impress.

Here are 10 such players who came with a lot of promise but have not made a significant impact to their side's progress.

#10 Max Meyer

Max Meyer came with a lot of expectations

Max Meyer joined Crystal Palace for free on 2nd August after having seen out his contract with Schalke 04. Since 2013, he had been a vital cog in their midfield as he seemed to be getting better with each passing term.

The versatile player can operate in a box-to-box role, attacking position or as a defensive midfielder. The latter brought the best out of him, where he would take on players in the middle of the park, foil his back line and create plenty of chances owing to his dribbling finesse and creativity.

However, he has seen just 173 minutes of league football since joining the South London outfit. The 23-year-old is still young and fairly experienced, but has recorded just one start so far.

Roy Hodgson chooses to play a 4-4-2 system, which involves two central midfielders. While many would tip Meyer to thrive in that sort of a position, he has unfortunately fallen behind Luka Milevojevic, James McArthur and Senegal captain Cheikhou Kouyaté.

There no doubts regarding his talent, but Meyer will have to find a way out and impress if he has to avoid becoming a 'forgotten' man at Selhurst Park.

